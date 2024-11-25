32 Great Shakespeare Adaptations Everyone Should See

For more than 400 years the works of William Shakespeare have inspired and entertained us. The movie industry has looked to those same works to produce some of the best adaptations of his work almost from the beginning of the medium. There are dozens of excellent examples of almost all of The Bard's plays. Some are modern re-interpretations of his work, but for this list, we are going with the adaptations that include Shakespeare's original words.

(Image credit: The Samuel Goldwyn Company)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

You can't make a list like this and not include some of Kenneth Branagh's films. For more than 30 years, the classically trained actor has been bringing Shakespeare's work to the big screen as both a star and a director. Much Ado About Nothing is one of the brilliant comedies by Shakespeare and the play is brought vividly to the life on the big screen with Branagh, Emma Thompson, Denzel Washington, and a slew of other stars.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)

If Shakespeare had an "A-tier," Macbeth would certainly be ranked in it. It's one of the most famous works by the most famous playwrights. Director Joel Coen, breaking from his brother to direct this one solo, captures all the darkness and despair of the Scottish Play, in this black-and-white adaptation with Denzel Washington earning an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of the titular king and Frances McDormand as his conniving wife, Lady Macbeth.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Romeo and Juliet (1968)

Romeo and Juliet is the most famous love story of the English language and the 1968 film is a worthy adaption of such a title. Director Franco Zeffirelli and stars Leonard Whiting (Romeo) and Olivia Hussey (Juliet) tell the story exactly as it should be told and the film was bestowed with multiple Oscars for it.

(Image credit: Sony)

Othello (1995)

Shakespeare's Othello is a complicated play that features two of the Bard's greatest characters, the Moorish King Othello, played here by Laurence Fishburn,e and the plotting Iago, played by Kenneth Branagh. Those two performances alone make the film a worthy endeavor.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Hamlet (1990)

You might scoff at Mel Gibson playing perhaps the most famous character in Shakespeare's canon, but he does a decent job and direct Franco Zeffirelli, who has made some of the best adaptions of Shakespeare's work, is masterful in this somewhat underrated version of the most famous play of all time, Hamlet.

(Image credit: MGM)

William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar (1953)

Some of the greatest actors of the 20th Century played Mark Antony in film adaptions of Julius Caesar and in 1953 audiences were treated to Marlon Brando in the role that makes one of Shakespeare's most famous speeches on the steps of the Roman Senate.

(Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox)

Romeo + Juliet (1996)

It's always a little dangerous to add modern pop sensibilities to classic works of literature. It's a bold decision, but when it's done correctly, as in Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet, it introduces yet another new generation to the great works of Shakespeare. It takes a moment for a viewer to adjust to the Elizabethan language in a modern world, but once you do, it's a great ride.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

The Taming Of The Shrew (1967)

Director Franco Zeffirelli is responsible for some of the best adaptations of William Shakespeare's work and 1967 The Taming Of The Shrew is a very fun version of a very fun play. It's easy to see why it's a classic, starring Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor.

(Image credit: London Films)

Richard III (1955)

Shakespeare's historical plays about the Plantagenet kings are not always the most approachable works, but when you have a master like Sir Laurence Olivier playing the last of them in Richard III, it makes it much easier to understand why they are so great.

(Image credit: MGM)

The Merchant of Venice (2004)

It's hard to believe that the proper film adaptions of Shakespeare's The Merchant Of Venice didn't happen until 2004. Al Pacino plays the titular Italian merchant in the classic comedy.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Hamlet (1996)

Kenneth Branagh took on Shakespeare's most famous character in 1996 when he starred in and directed Hamlet in 1996. Branagh took no shortcuts. Not only is the film the first version of a completely unabridged version of the classic tragedy, it was filmed on location in Denmark on 70mm film. Though it was a box office bomb, likely due to its 4-hour plus runtime, it's a masterpiece.

(Image credit: HBO)

As You Like It (2006)

Usually, when Kenneth Branagh adapts a work of Shakespeare's, he also stars in it. 2006's As You Like It is an exception as the English star only directs the movie. It was a bold choice of his to set the play in 19th-century Japan, but it somehow works okay. It's not his best work, but it's worthy of watching, for sure.

(Image credit: Filmways)

A Midsummer Night's Dream (1968)

1968's A Midsummer Night's Dream is a very "'60s" take on the classic romantic comedy. With a blockbuster cast including Dame Judy Dench, Ian Holm, Helen Mirren, the late Diana Rigg, and more, it's a... weird version of the play, but totally worth checking out for that reason.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Macbeth (1971)

Macbeth is Shakespeare's darkest play and Roman Polanski's 1971 version of the Scottish play is the darkest adaptation for the big screen. It is a wild ride and while not the best version of the play, it is an incredible, over-the-top take on the play. It came on the heals of the Manson Family murders and it's easy to see Polanski working out the loss of his wife and child in this work.

(Image credit: Rank Organisation)

Antony And Cleopatra (1972)

1972's Antony and Cleopatra is a pretty tame and traditional take on the classic historical play. Charlton Heston plays Mark Antony and Hildegarde Neil, one of the great Shakespearian actresses of her day, plays the Egyptian queen. It's still a great movie, though at times it's a little silly.

(Image credit: Renaissance Films)

Henry V (1989)

Kenneth Branagh's first attempt at bringing The Bard's work to the big screen was 1989's Henry V and it was an immediate classic. Branagh plays the young, brash kind and his take on the famous St. Crispian's Day speech is one of the best moments in all of Shakespeare's moments on screen and one of Branagh's best films.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Cymbeline (2014)

Cymbeline is not one of Shakespeare's most famous plays, but a 2014 movie asks the question, what if you set a classic Elizabethan play in the 21st century? It doesn't do a great job answering that, or really anything else, but it is the only adaptation of this particular work, so it's worth a watch if you're a completist.

King Lear (1971)

King Lear is a study in madness, as audience members watch the titular king descend into mental illness. The 1971 movie version starts crazy and only gets darker and crazier as it goes on. It's not the best movie on this list by a long shot, but it is an interesting take on the classic play.

(Image credit: Eagle-Lion Distributors Limited)

Henry V (1944)

While Kenneth Branagh's more modern version of Henry V might be the standard bearer these days, Sir Laurence Olivier's version from the 1940s should not be discounted, as it is also an excellent version of the classic history. The costumes and sets are wonderful, and it's a classic big Hollywood production of the era with hundreds of extras and huge set pieces.

(Image credit: United Artists)

Othello (1951)

While Orson Welles' version of Othello, first released in 1951 and restored and released again in 1992 isn't the most faithful adaptation of the great play, it's a movie that shows the brilliance of Welles at every turn. It may have bombed upon its release, but it's considered a masterpiece now.

(Image credit: Icon Entertainment)

Coriolanus (2011)

2011's Coriolanus, directed by and starring Ralph Fiennes is a modern version of a lesser-known Shakespeare play. Set vaguely in the Yugoslavian Civil War (or a fictional version of it), it is a completely under-appreciated movie that more people should see.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Much Ado About Nothing (2012)

Director Joss Whedan's take on Much Ado About Nothing gets a little overshadowed by Kenneth Branagh's version from two decades before, but this version, set in modern times, is actually very good too. Though it didn't do well at the box office, critics generally praised it for good reason.

(Image credit: Miramax)

Love's Labour's Lost (2000)

Despite the brilliant Kenneth Branagh starring in and directing this modern-day version of Love's Labour's Lost, and a stellar cast, the film didn't quite meet the lofty expectations of audiences and critics. That's too bad because it's a wonderful play and if you love The Bard and you love his romantic comedies, you'll still probably like this take on the classic.

(Image credit: Brandon Films)

Julius Caesar (1950)

Three years before Marlon Brando's brilliant take on Mark Antony in Julius Caesar, Charlton Heston took on the same role in a 1950 adaptation of the film. Though the Brando version is better known, this one is also very good.

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight)

A Midsummer Night's Dream (1999)

A Midsummer Night's Dream is one of Shakespeare's most approachable and beloved romantic comedies and there have been many adaptions over the years. 1999's version, with an all-star cast including Kevin Kline, Calista Flockhart, Rupert Everett, Christian Bale, and others is a very fun version. It might not be the best version, but with this cast, it's sure to entertain everyone.

(Image credit: United Artists)

Richard III (1995)

1995's Richard III is a wonderful take on the classic historical play re-imagining the story to be set in 1930s Britain before the outbreak of World War II. Ian McKellen, who plays Richard, is simply brilliant.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

As You Like It (1936)

Any Shakespeare-based movie starring the great Sir Laurence Olivier is worth anyone's time. As You Like It is a faithful version of the classic play and Olivier is, as always, brilliant as Orlando. It's a timeless classic from the 1930s of a timeless classic from the 17th Century.

(Image credit: Mercury Productions)

Macbeth (1948)

While Orson Welles' version of Macbeth was first released in 1948, it's the 1980 fully restored version including many scenes cut from the original that modern audiences should check out. Like so much of Welles' work, it's brilliant and challenging and worth the effort.

(Image credit: Commonwealth United)

Julius Caesar (1970)

Charlton Heston played Mark Antony three times in Shakespeare adaptions in his career. His final performance as the Roman statesman came in the 1970 version of Julius Caesar. This version is a slicker production, with a much bigger budget than his previous performance in the same role in 1950. It also stars Jason Robards as Brutus.

(Image credit: Lamancha Productions)

King Lear (1999)

Okay, we'll admit this isn't the best movie on this list, but anytime you have a chance to see the great Brian Blessed play a Shakespeare character, especially one like the mad King Lear, it's worth checking out. The movie might be uneven, but Blessed is a delight.

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight)

Titus (1999)

Titus Andronicus is another of Shakespeare's lesser-known works on this list, but that doesn't mean this film should be ignored. Sir Anthony Hopkins plays the lead as a general in the Roman army, in a surreal modern version of the play and while the film was a box office bomb, that means it's bad because it's very good!

(Image credit: Rank Film Distributors Ltd.)

Hamlet (1948)

Laurence Olivier, one of the greatest actors of all time plays Hamlet, one of the greatest characters of all time. Do we need to say more? This is the most traditional approach to Hamlet on the silver screen and for that, it deserves high praise.