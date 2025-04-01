Hailee Steinfeld Is Psyched For People To See Sinners, But She Has An Honest Take For Those Who Want To Watch It With Their Families

Hailee Steinfeld is about to surprise many fans with her performance in a 2025 movie that I have to see in theaters . The Oscar-nominated actress, often associated with coming-of-age dramas and upcoming Marvel movies , is switching gears in Ryan Coogler’s upcoming horror flick , Sinners. Not only is she calling it an “amazing cinematic event,” but she’s also giving fair warning: this one might not be the most comfortable pick for family movie night.

Steinfeld spoke directly to fans about the forthcoming vampire film’s bold content in her recent Beau Society newsletter, shared via People . She wrote:

… thrilling and sexy and daring and dangerous — with bold representations. That said, use your better judgment. But what I would tell you, Jaden, and anyone else, if you can appreciate an incredible film experience for everything that it is, take your whole family.

The Edge of Seventeen star is no stranger to balancing mainstream appeal with sharp storytelling, but Sinners looks to be her most mature and daring role yet. Steinfeld plays Mary, a bold and complex love interest caught in the middle of a 1930s Southern town overrun by vampires. She stars opposite Michael B. Jordan, who takes on dual roles as twin brothers battling the bloodthirsty threat.

The Bumblebee actress admitted that this role marks a major shift from what audiences have seen from her in the past. She continued:

This role is far removed from what I've done, but that's part of what drew me to it! I feel like I'm stepping into my own more and more as I get older, and this role mirrors that. The minute I heard Ryan Coogler, I was in. Then I read his script and was like, 'Holy s---, this feels like a massive undertaking.' The story is so complex and layered. … I was so fortunate and honored to even be remotely considered.

Steinfeld is no stranger to big roles — from her Oscar-nominated debut in one of the best western movies of the modern era, True Grit, to her turns in Pitch Perfect 2, Dickinson, and Marvel’s Hawkeye. Still, it sounds like Sinners will push her into new territory, both creatively and personally. She recently told Who What Wear that she hopes this is just the beginning of a new phase in her career, saying she’d love to do “a million more” roles like it.

For fans curious whether this vampire thriller is suitable for the whole family, the Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse voice star has a clear message: if you're prepared for an intense and bold cinematic experience, with an R rating due to violence, sexuality, and strong language, then go ahead and grab your tickets. If not, it's best to save it for an adults-only viewing or enjoy her family-friendly debut in the MCU by streaming Hawkeye with your Disney+ subscription .

If you're excited to catch Hailee Steinfeld in a fresh role—and her performance got a thumbs-up from co-star Michael B. Jordan —mark your calendar for April 18, when Sinners hits the 2025 movie schedule !