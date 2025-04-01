Hailee Steinfeld Is Psyched For People To See Sinners, But She Has An Honest Take For Those Who Want To Watch It With Their Families

News
By published

The actress is ready to take a bite out of her boldest role—maybe leave Grandma at home.

Hailee Steinfeld looking terrifying covered in blood in 2025&#039;s Sinners.
(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Hailee Steinfeld is about to surprise many fans with her performance in a 2025 movie that I have to see in theaters. The Oscar-nominated actress, often associated with coming-of-age dramas and upcoming Marvel movies, is switching gears in Ryan Coogler’s upcoming horror flick, Sinners. Not only is she calling it an “amazing cinematic event,” but she’s also giving fair warning: this one might not be the most comfortable pick for family movie night.

Steinfeld spoke directly to fans about the forthcoming vampire film’s bold content in her recent Beau Society newsletter, shared via People. She wrote:

… thrilling and sexy and daring and dangerous — with bold representations. That said, use your better judgment. But what I would tell you, Jaden, and anyone else, if you can appreciate an incredible film experience for everything that it is, take your whole family.

The Edge of Seventeen star is no stranger to balancing mainstream appeal with sharp storytelling, but Sinners looks to be her most mature and daring role yet. Steinfeld plays Mary, a bold and complex love interest caught in the middle of a 1930s Southern town overrun by vampires. She stars opposite Michael B. Jordan, who takes on dual roles as twin brothers battling the bloodthirsty threat.

The Bumblebee actress admitted that this role marks a major shift from what audiences have seen from her in the past. She continued:

This role is far removed from what I've done, but that's part of what drew me to it! I feel like I'm stepping into my own more and more as I get older, and this role mirrors that. The minute I heard Ryan Coogler, I was in. Then I read his script and was like, 'Holy s---, this feels like a massive undertaking.' The story is so complex and layered. … I was so fortunate and honored to even be remotely considered.

Steinfeld is no stranger to big roles — from her Oscar-nominated debut in one of the best western movies of the modern era, True Grit, to her turns in Pitch Perfect 2, Dickinson, and Marvel’s Hawkeye. Still, it sounds like Sinners will push her into new territory, both creatively and personally. She recently told Who What Wear that she hopes this is just the beginning of a new phase in her career, saying she’d love to do “a million more” roles like it.

For fans curious whether this vampire thriller is suitable for the whole family, the Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse voice star has a clear message: if you're prepared for an intense and bold cinematic experience, with an R rating due to violence, sexuality, and strong language, then go ahead and grab your tickets. If not, it's best to save it for an adults-only viewing or enjoy her family-friendly debut in the MCU by streaming Hawkeye with your Disney+ subscription.

If you're excited to catch Hailee Steinfeld in a fresh role—and her performance got a thumbs-up from co-star Michael B. Jordan—mark your calendar for April 18, when Sinners hits the 2025 movie schedule!

Ryan LaBee
Ryan LaBee
Writer

Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Woody Harrelson as Haymitch looking ahead while having dinner with Effie and the tributes in Hunger Games

Lionsgate 2025 CinemaCon Panel Live Blog
Sydney Sweeney smiling outside in Anyone But You

Rumors About Sydney Sweeney’s Relationship Have Been Swirling For Months, And The Latest Update Is Pretty Mind-Blowing
Donna and Brenda in Paris on Beverly Hills, 90210.

‘It Was Shocking’: Tori Spelling Reflects On Shannen Doherty Being Snubbed From The Oscars In Memoriam Segment
See more latest
Most Popular
Donna and Brenda in Paris on Beverly Hills, 90210.
‘It Was Shocking’: Tori Spelling Reflects On Shannen Doherty Being Snubbed From The Oscars In Memoriam Segment
Woody Harrelson as Haymitch looking ahead while having dinner with Effie and the tributes in Hunger Games
Lionsgate 2025 CinemaCon Panel Live Blog
Tom Hardy&#039;s Eddie Brock and Tom Holland&#039;s Peter Parker side by side
‘We Got Close’: Tom Hardy’s Comments About A Venom And Spider-Man Crossover Are Honestly Maddening
Richard Webber and Miranda Bailey look down the hall of the hospital on Grey&#039;s Anatomy.
Shonda Rhimes Says She’s ‘Forever Bitter’ Over Having To Fight For A Major Grey’s Anatomy Episode, And I’m So Glad It Was Made
Sydney Sweeney smiling outside in Anyone But You
Rumors About Sydney Sweeney’s Relationship Have Been Swirling For Months, And The Latest Update Is Pretty Mind-Blowing
Aimee looking shocked after hearing about the Ratliff&#039;s 3-way.
Even During The White Lotus' Brother Craziness, Aimee Lou Wood Is Low-Key Stealing Season 3
Saxon wearing dress shirt and slacks in chair at night on The White Lotus Season 3
White Lotus Season 3 Has A Pretty Bulky Continuity Error Thanks To Patrick Schwarzenegger Eating Chicken And Pad Thai ‘Every Day, All Day’
Ben Affleck in Clerks III, close up, and wearing a black hoodie
Ben Affleck Is Reportedly ‘So Over’ People Thinking He’s Grumpy, And I'm Loving Him Roasting His Kid Wanting $6K Shoes And More In Interviews
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively embracing in It Ends With Us
As Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni’s Legal Battle Continues, A Lawyer Explains Why They Think The Actress Has The ‘Stronger Case’
Michael Gambon starring as Dumbledore in Harry Potter and the Order of the Pheonix, John Lithgow terrorizing in The Rule of Jenny Pen.
John Lithgow Reflects On Harry Potter Casting A Dumbledore ‘This Is The Last Big Role I'll Probably Play’