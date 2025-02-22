Ahead Of Sinners, Michael B. Jordan's Comments About Hailee Steinfeld's Performance Have Me Even More Desperate For It To Come Out

Sinners is an example of a 2025 movie I need to see in theaters no matter what . Not only is director Ryan Coogler expanding into the horror genre, but we’ll also get to see actress Hailee Steinfeld in a much different kind of role for her. Ahead of the release of the upcoming horror flick , its star, Michael B. Jordan, has been sending glowing reviews of Steinfeld’s performance, which has me more desperate to see Sinners than ever.

When watching the new trailer of Sinners , there are so many eye-popping elements that stay in our minds. Other than getting to see two Michael B. Jordans, we see Hailee Steinfeld in a very mature role of a '30s era woman named Mary. While the new Ryan Coogler movie was already on my watchlist, Jordan’s comments to Who What Wear about Steinfeld’s performance are making me feel like April can’t come soon enough:

Hailee's performance in Sinners is very, very versatile and honestly fun. I think it's gonna make people lean in and get a chance to see her in a way they haven't had an opportunity to see her in before. As you know, it's tough to grow up in this industry where people get a chance to see you every step of the way, and they kinda have an idea of who you are and what you can do. I think this is one of those roles that's gonna show Hailee in a new light. I'm really excited for people's reaction to the depth that she went to for this role, and without giving away too much, the way she portrayed the complexity of the character and the layered relationships with Stack and Smoke was so nuanced and amazing to watch.

I love it when an actor takes the time to send praise for his co-star. Now, I’m all the more curious about Hailee Steinfeld’s mysterious Sinners role. In the Oscar nominee’s best movies like True Grit, Edge of Seventeen, and Bumblebee, she tends to play more teen/young adult roles. The actress herself admitted to being afraid of falling into the same movies and characters. Even though Steinfeld in Romeo and Juliet was a mature role being a romantic lead, she was still a 14-year-old like the Shakespearian character.

At least with Sinners, this looks like a real adult role for Hailee Steinfeld, where we’ll see a bit of sensuality come out in the usually comedic actress. But as Michael B. Jordan said, there are absolutely some layers to be shown, like watching Mary turn into a bloody vampire that I can’t unsee. This makes me question whether the 1930s female lead will be a love interest, a villain or both.

Hailee Steinfeld told Who What Wear that she made “lifelong friends” with Sinners’ female stars and credited Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan for creating an environment that brought out her best performance. Just when you thought the Fruitvale Station actor ran out of praise to send to Steinfeld, he continued to hype up his co-star’s upcoming performance that’s making the horror fan in me feast hard on their new movie :

Look, I had so much fun working with her. She's extremely talented, an extremely hard worker, and a great scene partner. When you're on a project like this, in the midst of hard scenes to navigate, [and] balancing the emotional aspects and long days, you really get a chance to become a family. I'm extremely proud of her, and I can't wait for the world to see her performance, and I truly can't wait to see what she does next.

Based on Michael B. Jordan’s glowing review of his co-star, I have a feeling Hailee Steinfeld’s new chapter in her career is opening up. Getting to see her delve into a seductive, yet dark role has the potential to prevent her from being typecast in sweet roles and being cast as more complex characters.

Just when I thought I wasn’t desperate enough to see Sinners, Michael B. Jordan’s rave review of co-star Hailee Steinfeld is making me want to hit the pre-sale when the moment comes. If her performance is really going to be one for the books, I’m not missing out on the 2025 movie release hitting theaters on April 18th.