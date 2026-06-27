Harrison Ford Has An A+ Quip When Asked About His Favorite Movie

One celebrity you can always count on for a good quip is Harrison Ford. The actor has spent his career being blunt and honest, even giving George Lucas “crap on the Star Wars set” and advocating for Han Solo’s demise. Some adore his grumpy personality, while others list him with other actors who hate their own fandom . So, naturally, he had a funny and blunt comment when he was asked which of his movies was his favorite.

When Ford recently showed up on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss the newest season of Shrinking and talk about the lifetime achievement award he received, I knew we were in for a treat. However, the conversation delightfully pivoted when the host asked the actor to pick his favorite movie from his own filmography, leading the Indiana Jones actor to share an A+ quip:

When you've seen it, it's all screwed up. When I did it, it was better than that.

Well, I'd expect nothing less or more from Harrison Ford. The interview started strong as he told the audience to “knock it off” when they were cheering. It only got better when his favorite movie came up following a few compliments by Kimmel about his award, which was presented by Woody Harrelson at the Actors' Awards.

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This conversation about his lifetime achievement award led to more talk about the movies Ford has been in. In fact, Kimmel asked him what it was like to see a montage of his career on a big screen. In response, the 1923 actor dropped another great take, saying:

No, I try not to watch that, because if I see my life flash before my eyes, I’m not going to be available for a lifetime award. I think I’ll think I’m dead.

The interview focused on his achievements, which include his time on one of Apple TV's best shows, Shrinking, and being honored for his extensive filmography. However, Ford doesn't enjoy being in the limelight, stating he didn’t run his acceptance speech by anyone, not even his wife, Calista Flockhart. He “just wanted it to be over.”

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So, clearly, Ford does not want to take a deep look back, and he definitely does not want to pick a favorite project. However, that won't stop me from talking about one of his most recent great works, which believe it or not, isn't a big-screen venture.

The beloved actor can currently be seen sharing the screen with Jason Segel on Shrinking (which is returning for Season 4). One thing Ford said he enjoys about being on a TV show is that he never knows what to expect, especially with his character having Parkinson’s Disease. Season 3 explored this further with Michael J. Fox playing a significant role alongside Ford. This is a storyline that has become dear to Ford, and he has nothing but lovely things to say about it.

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Overall, when it comes to Shrinking (which you can stream with an Apple TV subscription) , he's been praised for the humor and heart he brings to his character Paul, and there's 100% a reason he got an Emmy nomination for it.

Work like this is why the actor has been honored with a lifetime achievement award, and why people ask him which of his own movies and shows are his favorite. However, while fans might have strong opinions about that topic, don't expect Harrison Ford to.