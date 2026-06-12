Harrison Ford And Steven Spielberg Were Never Fully On Board With The Fourth Indiana Jones Movie, Even While They Were Making It

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull has always been the weird artifact in the Indy franchise museum. It was not a critical disaster when it opened in 2008, and it made real money. But for a lot of fans, the movie became the entry point they cite when they talk about the franchise losing the magic that made Raiders of the Lost Ark, and its wonderful sequels, Temple of Doom and The Last Crusade , feel so alive. And, according to a new oral history, Harrison Ford and Steven Spielberg were never fully on board with the planned project.

Ahead of his 2026 movie release , Disclosure Day, Vulture dropped a massive oral history of Steven Spielberg’s career that adds useful context for why the fourth Indy movie may have felt so uneasy. The short version: according to Kathleen Kennedy, neither the director nor the star was fully sold on the direction George Lucas wanted to take the story, even while the movie was being made.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm Ltd, Paramount Pictures)

The Fourth Indiana Jones Movie Had A Sci-Fi Problem From The Start

The first three Indiana Jones movies were supernatural, but they were not really science fiction. The Ark of the Covenant, the Sankara stones and the Holy Grail all fit the franchise’s dusty adventure-serial DNA. Crystal Skull moved Indy into the 1950s, which meant Lucas wanted to pull from flying saucer paranoia and War of the Worlds-style sci-fi.

That is where the creative fight apparently began. Kennedy said Crystal Skull was especially difficult for cinematographer Janusz Kamiński, but the bigger issue was that Ford and Spielberg did not want Indy’s return to involve aliens, despite the director's clear fascination with them . As she put it:

Crystal Skull was a tough production for Janusz. Steven was struggling with that movie. Harrison was struggling with the movie. They didn’t want to do a Raiders movie that involved aliens, and they kind of got into a fight with George about it.

Lucas remembered the disagreement similarly. He argued:

I wanted it to be kind of a War of the Worlds sort of thing. Harrison said, ‘I’m not going to do another science-fiction movie.’ And Steven said, ‘I’m not going to do another science-fiction movie.’ I said, ‘Steven, this is perfect because it’s the 1950s, when flying saucers were a whole thing,’ but he said ‘no.’ We did about five scripts, and finally Steve and I compromised: ‘Look, what if they’re not aliens but from another dimension.’

Calling it a compromise is sort of hilarious when you think about how the movie turned out, because for all intents and purposes, even in their design and how they function, the creatures are obviously aliens. But the compromise may explain why the movie has always felt as if it were arguing with itself.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm Ltd, Paramount Pictures)

Harrison Ford Has Defended Crystal Skull Before

The Blade Runner actor has not spent the years since trashing the movie. He even fired back at critics of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull ahead of Dial of Destiny, pushing back against detractors he felt were applying their own rules to what the movie should have been.

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The franchise’s leading man acknowledged that Crystal Skull was not as successful as everyone had hoped, and sure, the movie was divisive. However, critics did not universally pan it; it even holds a 77% on Rotten Tomatoes .

Still, even Ford’s defense reads differently in light of Kennedy’s comments. Kennedy also connected that creative unease to Ford’s return for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. She said:

They ended up all of them doing what George wanted to do, which was probably the right thing. But Harrison and Steven were not 100 percent onboard. That’s why the movie, out of the four that Steven made, is the weakest. And that’s why Harrison was so deeply committed to Destiny. He didn’t want that to be the end.

That tracks with how Dial of Destiny was sold, as a final emotional chapter for Indy rather than just another franchise lap. Whether Dial of Destiny fully worked is its own debate, and fans still have plenty to say about the de-aged Indiana opening sequence and how it ended Indiana Jones’ story. But Kennedy’s comments make Ford’s return feel less like a victory lap and more like unfinished business.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm Ltd, Paramount Pictures)

George Lucas Has No Hard Feelings

Lucas, for his part, seemed amused by how the whole thing landed. He said:

Steven put that last shot in, where they get into a flying saucer and take off. He was rationalizing it by saying, ‘Well, they’re going to another dimension. They have to get there somehow.’ I said, ‘It looks like a flying saucer.’ He did make a science-fiction movie after that, and Harrison did an alien movie.

The funniest part is that both the Oscar-nominated actor and Oscar-winning filmmaker later circled back to sci-fi anyway. Spielberg continued exploring aliens and futuristic worlds, and Ford eventually returned to sci-fi through projects such as Cowboys and Aliens and Blade Runner 2049. Fans can revisit the Indy films with a Paramount+ subscription and also see him in another late-career franchise role in 1923.

That is the strange legacy of Crystal Skull. It was not just that fans resisted the aliens. According to people close to the production, Ford and the E.T. director were uneasy about them, too. For a franchise built on impossible escapes, that may be the one trap even Indiana Jones could not quite outrun.