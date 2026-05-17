An Exec Once Told Harrison Ford He Was ‘Never Going To Make It’ In Hollywood, And I Love The ‘Cool’ Way It Came Full Circle Years Later
This may be my favorite Harrison Ford story.
Harrison Ford is, to put it lightly, a Hollywood legend, with a slew of fine performances across various films to prove it. Of course, like so many actors, Ford wasn’t exactly an overnight success, and he had to pay his dues. Believe it or not, long before Ford landed the role of Star Wars’ Han Solo or was tapped to play Indiana Jones, he was told that he would “never” make it in the film industry. Obviously, that assertion proved to be untrue and, on top of that, it also created a full-circle moment for Ford years later.
Years ago, Ford appeared in 1966’s Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round, a James Coburn-led film in which he played a bellhop. Ford recently reflected on that experience during his appearance on Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson’s Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast. As the humorously dry Ford recalled, his part was relatively straightforward. The Oscar nominee laid it out as follows:
So Ford’s film career started not on a bombastic note but on a far more subtle one. Based on the comments the Air Force one actor shared in the YouTube video, he thought he’d performed his role effectively. However, it turned out one of the newly installed bigwigs at the studio was far from impressed. Ford went on to detail the heated meeting he had with said exec, the late Jerry Tokofsky, and it wasn’t exactly friendly:
Whew, Tokofsky really didn’t hold back his assessment of the then-young actor. Also, to be fair, it’s somewhat unfair to compare any up-and-coming actor to a young Tony Curtis. Something that most impresses me about the exchange between Tokofsky and Ford is how, even then, the latter didn’t mind getting sarcastic. And that tracks, given Ford is now known for being blunt or calling out people (mostly in light-hearted ways) during interviews and events. All in all, I’d say this anecdote deserves a spot in any biography about Ford.
Considering the trajectory of Ford’s career, it’s hard not to laugh about the irony of him being told he wouldn’t make it as a working actor. I don’t know about anyone else, but I’m incredibly thankful that Ford made it and starred in beloved movies like Raiders of the Lost Ark, Blade Runner, Working Girl, The Fugitive, Witness (which is one of his best movies) and more. Apparently, even Tokofsky had to eat a slice of humble pie, based on a cool moment Ford had in Paramount’s cafeteria years later:
I don’t think a writer could script a better moment than that. Kudos to Tukofsky, who passed away in 2015 at the age of 95, for admitting he was wrong. Of course, today, Harrison Ford is more than an award-winning actor who chops it up with fellow action stars and shares blunt thoughts on Indiana Jones, Marvel and more. He’s also an esteemed mentor to co-stars, and he serves as a champion for movie theaters. I’d say that’s not bad for someone who was told early on that they had no chance of succeeding in show business.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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