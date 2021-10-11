How Much Did No Time To Die Make On Opening Weekend?

If the pandemic hadn’t wreaked havoc on the theatrical industry last year, No Time to Die would have come out in April 2020. Alas, we live in the timeline where Daniel Craig’s fifth and final James Bond movie had to be shuffled around several times before settling into its final October 8 domestic release date. Now that we’re several days separated from this long-awaited arrival, let’s go over how No Time to Die did on its opening weekend stateside.

Accounting for Indigenous People’ Day acting as a federal holiday today for numerous people around the country, No Time to Die is expected to pull in over $60 million over its first four full days in theaters. Today’s haul is estimated between $5-$6 million, according to Deadline. For comparison, it’ll be in the ballpark of the $5.3 million Spectre pulled in domestically on its first Monday, as well as outpaces Casino Royale’s $3.8 million and Quantum of Solace’s $4.1 million. However, of the Daniel Craig James Bond movies, Skyfall will still have the best first Monday performance, having collected $11.3 million since in 2012, Veterans Day fell on a Sunday.

Of course, No Time to Die didn’t kick off its worldwide theatrical run in North America. It opened in the United Kingdom and various other territories a week earlier, raking in upwards of $6 million on its opening night across the pond and going on to break some major international box office records. As of Sunday, No Time to Die’s global total sits at approximately $313.2 million, so it’ll be interesting to see how much money is added to that pile in the coming weekends.

Although No Time to Die was unquestionably the biggest movie to open this past weekend, it’s still dealing with some major blockbuster competition, which will only grow in a few days. Venom: Let There Be Carnage kicked off its run on October 1, while Halloween Kills premieres both in theaters and on Peacock this Friday, and Dune will follow on October 22. So even though more people will obviously check out the latest James Bond feature in the weeks ahead, it’ll definitely have a harder time pulling in the big bucks compared to how it did on its first domestic weekend. Still, at least No Time to Die managed to crack the top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2021 worldwide, currently ranking at ninth place, ahead of A Quiet Place Part II and behind Free Guy.

Following the events of Spectre, No Time to Die sees Daniel Craig’s James Bond being pulled back into the spy game to track down a missing scientist. Léa Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Naomie Harris Ben Whishaw, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes and Rory Kinear all reprise their respective roles, while the movie’s lineup of newcomers includes Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Billy Magnussen and David Dencik. Behind the scenes, Cary Fukunaga directed No Time to Die and worked on the script with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Whether you’ve already seen No Time to Die or not, don’t forget to read CinemaBlend’s review of the movie and keep checking back for more coverage about it. You’re also welcome to look through the 2021 release schedule to figure out what movies you’ll see for the remainder of the year.