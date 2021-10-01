No Time To Die Is Off To A Strong Start After Its First Day In Theaters

When lockdowns went into effect last spring, No Time To Die was gearing up to hit theaters, just weeks away from release. Delay after delay happened, and after a year-and-a-half Daniel Craig’s final time playing James Bond is now finally being seen by its first audiences – and it looks like it has been worth the wait. The first numbers are in for No Time To Die as it has its first day in U.K. cinemas, and it looks like 007 will be serving up a lot of martinis on the house tonight.

The 25th James Bond movie will make a reported $6.2 million to $6.8 million in its first day alone between midnight Wednesday and Thursday showings in the United Kingdom, per Deadline . This places No Time To Die above 2015’s Spectre by 13 percent and below 2012’s Skyfall (which came out on a Friday) by just 26 percent. Apparently 1.62 million advance tickets were sold for No Time To Die in its home country for its first four days in cinemas.

No Time To Die reportedly had 30,000 people attend midnight screenings on Wednesday, and it will set a record as the widest theatrical release of all time in the U.K. and Ireland. The movie is also already playing in Korea along with other major markets including Germany, Brazil, Italy, Japan, Mexico and Spain. The movie will be released in the U.S next week on October 8 and come to China on October 29.

It’s projected that No Time To Die will finish out the weekend with international numbers around $90 million, but per the opening day number it could even do better than that. If so, it could come close to Spectre’s $123 million and Skyfall’s $109 million. Those are some solid numbers when considering that the world is still battling the on-going pandemic.

No Time To Die premiered in London at Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday and has been met with positive reviews by critics overall , including CinemaBlend’s own Michael Reyes, who awarded the movie a perfect five out of five in his review , tapping it the “best possible ending” to Craig’s Bond, which started back in 2006 with Casino Royale.

The movie stars a massively talented cast , including Rami Malek taking on the Bond villain, Léa Seydoux returning as Madeleine Swann, Ralph Fiennes as M, Christoph Waltz as Blofeld, Ben Whinshaw as Q, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter. Captain Marvel’s Lashana Lynch joins the franchise as a new agent named Nomi and Ana de Armas becomes a Bond Woman named Paloma who assists 007 on a mission.

We’ll keep you updated here on CinemaBlend as the weekend box office numbers for No Time To Die roll in for the weeks to come.