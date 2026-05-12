I'm Fine With A Rambo Origin Story, But Is It Really Necessary?

When I first heard that we were getting a Rambo remake, I thought, um, okay. I mean, the idea of remaking a popular series isn't anything new, as we've been getting those all throughout the 2000s, so I found nothing strange about it.

Until I did, since John Rambo isn't a remake. It's a prequel, which is a bit different. Now, I'm not adverse to prequels. In fact, some are even better than their subsequent films. However, after The Star Wars prequels, and the stories that take place before The Hunger Games, I’ve kind of grown wary of prequels to a certain extent.

And, First Blood is already what I would consider to be a perfect movie. So, it just begs the question: Is a Rambo origin story really necessary? Well…let's talk.

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(Image credit: Orion Films)

We Learn Enough About John Rambo's History Throughout The Story Of First Blood

The ultimate purpose of a prequel (well, besides making money) is to expand upon an already established character or world. For a movie like Rogue One: A Star Wars story (which is my favorite Star Wars movie, by the way) we get to see the boots-on-the-ground people who made the destruction of the Death Star possible in A New Hope. In the Breaking Bad prequel, Better Call Saul, we learn a great deal more about Saul Goodman, and how he would become the lawyer we see on Breaking Bad.

Both of these are examples of prequels done right, and I'm happy that they were created. That said, call me a Debbie Downer, but I don't have much faith in this Rambo prequel because we know all we need to know about the character from First Blood.

Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) is a Vietnam vet and the last surviving member of his unit. He arrives in a small town, gets escorted out by the local police, and then returns because he feels slighted. When he fights the police, his PTSD is triggered, and he escapes to the mountains, where he uses what he learned in the jungles to escape his hunters.

We then learn that Rambo was once in the Special Forces and even earned the Medal of Honor. His former commanding officer is brought in, and he lets the cops know just what a threat Rambo truly is. In the end, we learn that Rambo feels hopeless and that the nation essentially abandoned him, which makes him break down and cry. And really, do we need to know anything more than that? Personally, I don't think so, and for one major reason.

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(Image credit: Tri-Star Pictures)

It Takes Away From The Mystique Of The Character By Expanding His Backstory

Now listen, I don't hate the Rambo sequels. In fact, I think turning Rambo into an action series - whereas the original was more of an action drama - was a symptom of the times. The Reagan era was all about patriotism and buff American dudes kicking ass. And yeah, I do think it's kind of cool when Stallone fires a gun in the air and yells, “Ahhhhh!!!” with that curved lip of his. But, one thing I will say is that none of the sequels does for the character what the original movie did, which is make Rambo dark and mysterious.

Here you have this guy who wanders into town like Yojimbo, or The Man With No Name, and you’re just like, what’s HIS deal? He looks like an unassuming drifter, but he’s actually one of the most dangerous men on the planet (as Colonel Samuel Trautman says, You’re going to need "a good supply of body bags”).

And…I just feel like a prequel takes what little mystique this character has left and squanders it. For example, I don’t think I need to see what gave Rambo his trauma. I don’t need to see him working underneath Trautman. I also feel like I don’t need to see the horrors of Vietnam (more on that soon) for me to get a clear picture of who this Rambo guy is.

No. If anything, I feel like First Blood works BECAUSE Rambo is such a mysterious figure, and I’m not sure I want to see the curtain pulled. But, about Vietnam…

(Image credit: Tri Star Pictures)

Vietnam Is Also Much Farther Removed Now Than It Was Back In The ‘80s

The Vietnam War officially ended in 1975 with what is known as the Fall of Saigon. That means that movies like 1978’s The Deer Hunter, and 1979’s Apocalypse Now (which just might be the best war movie of all time) were really touching a raw nerve being so close to the actual conflict. And 1982’s First Blood could be in a similar category as there were people who likely had returned from Vietnam less than a decade earlier who might have been in the theater when this movie first debuted.

However, in the year 2026, Vietnam might as well be World War II, given how long ago it was for modern audiences. Because while I know a lot of the people who will see a First Blood prequel are likely already familiar with the character, there’s also a segment of people where this will be their first Rambo movie, and they’re going to be taken to the jungles of Vietnam.

I mean, sure, that’s fine. People still see World War II movies. However, the thing that made First Blood feel so fresh and hard to swallow at the time is because it was so close to Vietnam. That means that there were young veterans (like Rambo) who might have experienced the same feelings of rejection that Rambo feels in First Blood.

A prequel just seems like it’s using the setting of Vietnam, though, because that’s the war that was referenced in the first movie. In that way, I don’t think John Rambo will actually feel like a post-Vietnam movie. It’s just too far removed.

(Image credit: TriStar)

Plus, Noah Centineo Seems Like A Fine Actor, But He’s Always Going To Be Compared To A Young Stallone

Look, I have nothing against Noah Centineo. In fact, I’m looking forward to seeing him play Ken Masters in the upcoming Street Fighter movie. That said, I don’t envy the dude playing John Rambo, because I think it’s going to be impossible for him to escape the shadow of a young Sylvester Stallone.

Because remember Solo: A Star Wars Story? Alden Ehrenreich did his best to play a young Han Solo, but all anybody could compare him to was a young Harrison Ford. And, while I know that’s unfair, it’s kind of impossible not to do. When people walk up to Harrison Ford and ask him about a Force Ghost, they likely come away upset when they find out that he doesn’t know what a Force Ghost is, and that he also doesn’t care.

That’s just it. These characters become so important to people that they start to associate the actor with the character. And even though Sly Stallone has played several different characters, the two that will always be his legacy are Rambo and Rocky. For the Rocky series, they at least had the common sense to introduce a new character in Adonis Creed, since there can only be one Rocky. However, for this movie, they’re actually going to have a new actor play Rambo, which I think will be a distraction in a lot of ways since I’ll always be comparing him to Stallone.

In the end, I just feel like a Rambo prequel isn’t necessary. First Blood is strong enough as it is. That said, what do you think? I’d love to hear your thoughts.