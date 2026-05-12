As The Punisher: One Last Kill Hits Disney+, Critics Have Strong First Reactions To Jon Bernthal’s Special
'It makes Deadpool & Wolverine look PG-13.'
MCU fans have been looking forward to seeing Jon Bernthal reunite with Tom Holland on Spider-Man: Brand New Day for the last year, since it was announced that The Punisher was joining the superhero flick. However, fans of Frank Castle don’t have to wait that long to see the iconic antihero’s next moves. The Punisher: One Last Kill is set to hit the 2026 TV schedule, and critics have strong (and not all positive) opinions about the new Marvel offering.
Jon Bernthal, naturally, leads The Punisher standalone special (streaming with a Disney+ subscription), where we’ll see Frank Castle’s attempt to live a life without the need for vigilante justice. After that brutal One Last Kill trailer, though, we can assume that plan doesn't pan out. Zach Pope writes on X (Twitter) that fans of the character are going to love this:
@Klepcx of Critix Media says The Punisher: One Last Kill will leave MCU fans stunned by how brutal this Marvel Special Presentation is, saying there’s “nothing in the superhero genre right now quite like” it. The critic continues:
Leo Rydel also speaks to the violence of it all, saying the lead actor is at his best in the upcoming Marvel show. The critic tweets:
Dalton Burdette agrees the special is great, but rather than comment on the violence and bloody action, this critic seems moved by the “profound” quiet moments as well. Burdette writes on X:
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The first reactions to the Disney+ show aren’t all so glowing. While everyone seems to agree that Jon Bernthal is doing his best work here, the material he’s working with is leaving some critics wanting. The Koalition’s @sagesurge posts:
Film Posers’ @gaby_burgos27 takes the criticism a step further, citing a lack of character development. She says:
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Cody Leach, movie fan and critic, wonders why we need to be reintroduced to Jon Bernthal’s character in this way, especially if there’s nothing new to learn. He tweets:
If you’re tuning into The Punisher: One Last Kill for some violent fight sequences and to see that version of Jon Bernthal we love to hate, it sounds like you won’t be disappointed. However, nobody’s apparently going to glean any new morsels of information about the antihero.
The Punisher standalone special premieres at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday, May 12, streaming on Disney+.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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