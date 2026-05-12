Romance Girlies, I Don’t Think You're Ready For Off Campus

I don’t know about you, but ever since I watched Heated Rivalry with my HBO Max subscription , I’ve been yearning for more hockey romance. Thankfully, Prime Video is delivering just that on the 2026 TV schedule with the book-to-screen adaptation of Elle Kennedy’s Off Campus series. Now, as its premiere approaches, I have to tell my fellow romance girlies that you are not ready for this treat we’re about to get on May 13.

Now, don’t get too carried away with the Heated Rivalry comparison ; the commonalities begin and end at hockey. However, that’s part of why this new show is so appealing. It dives into the world of college hockey and follows Briar University’s captain, Garrett Graham, as he makes a deal to fake date music student Hannah Wells. What follows is a lovely story full of steamy romance and heartwarming moments that launches us into a world that has the potential to expand with even more love stories.

So, with that said, let’s discuss why Off Campus needs to be your next obsession.

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(Image credit: Prime Video)

This Cast’s Chemistry (Both Romantic And Platonic) Is Off The Charts

I think the reason Off Campus works so well comes down to the cast. Elle Kennedy’s books are irresistible because of the love stories at the center of each and the found family that’s developed across the series.

Read Our Off Campus Coverage Off Campus Stars Talk Intimacy Coordinators, Admits 'Nobody's Thrilled' To Be In Those Sex Scenes

So, to start with the romance, Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli play Hannah and Garrett, the couple at the center of Season 1. Their chemistry is amazing, and they balance the lighthearted banter that Hannah and Garrett are known for in the books with the deep and emotional plot points that are sprinkled through their story. Seriously, it’s impossible not to fall in love with these two and their love story.

Then, the show gets even better because of the leads’ co-stars. Like the Bridgerton books, each Off Campus novel focuses on a different couple: book one is Garrett and Hannah, book two is Logan and Grace, book three is Dean and Allie and book four is Tucker and Sabrina.

The aforementioned boys are teammates, they all live in the same house, and they're the guys who tie the books together. They’re like brothers, and the actors who play them feel like they’ve known each other forever. In the show, Cameli is joined by Stephen Kalyn as Dean, Jalen Thomas Brooks as Tucker and Antonio Cipriano as Logan. Eventually, Kalyn, Brooks and Cipriano will lead their own seasons (assuming the show gets renewed to cover all four books), but for now, they support Cameli and Bright expertly. Plus, their energy together has me totally believing that they could have played for the same college hockey team in real life.

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Overall, though, what’s undeniable here is the star power and chemistry amongst this cast. They know exactly what they’re making, it feels like they love it a lot. There’s also no doubt in my mind that each guy can carry his own season of this hockey romance . In short, they didn’t just understand the assignment; they aced it.

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As A Fan Of The Books, I’m Over The Moon About How Well The Show Understands The Assignment

Speaking of the assignment, Off Campus in general is an expert adaptation of its source material. The show created by Louisa Levy maintains everything I love about the books (including one very key intimate moment between Garrett and Hannah), while also updating the story in ways that are meaningful and give the show its own perspective.

It also does not lean away from how sexy the books are. In fact, it leans right in. Much like Bridgerton and Heated Rivalry, Off Campus is not scared to be spicy, and it uses the intimate moments to drive the romance forward.

So, when you mix that with a wonderful cast of characters played by actors who get exactly what they’re making, you get an awesome romance adaptation. That’s why I said you aren’t ready, girls.