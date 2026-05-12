I Loved Funny AF With Kevin Hart, But Here's Why I Need Another Season Sooner, Rather Than Later

I wouldn’t say Kevin Hart is one of my favorite comedians. However, he has always been someone I find extremely funny, especially in his comedy specials. He also has a few great movies that I really enjoy. Hart is a master at comedy and respects it enough, so I trusted him to deliver a great comedy reality TV series with Funny AF with Kevin Hart.

The reality series travels to several major cities to look for comedians to compete for a Netflix comedy special. The comedy series works because it features an array of talented comedians who prove why they’re some of the best new talent. I loved every moment of Season 1. Now I am itching for more.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Think Funny AF With Kevin Hart Would Work Better If It Streamed Twice A Year Instead Of Once

It’s part of the Netflix model to usually only stream one season a year, especially its reality TV programs. However, since 2022, Love Is Blind has had two seasons a year. This isn’t the norm, and most of Netflix’s great romantic reality TV shows only air once a year, but Netflix’s reality TV staples are becoming smaller and smaller. The Circle, The Mole, and The Ultimatum: Queer Love are all canceled Netflix reality TV shows.

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The streaming service desperately needs more signature reality TV shows. Funny AF with Kevin Hart could become one of them. It seems like it would be doable to produce around Kevin Hart’s busy schedule. He just has to travel to a few cities with other comedians and pick a few people. So many hungry comedians would love this opportunity.

I don’t believe it’s ridiculous to think two seasons a year is plausible. It topped the Netflix chart for weeks, so it’s definitely popular enough that the investment of multiple seasons per year could pay off big time, especially if it enters the social media discussion space.

It’s also a show that doesn’t require too much brain power. Just sit back and laugh. This makes it a good TV series to decompress from the stress of the every day.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It Reminds Me A Lot Of Last Comic Standing, So I Could See It Working Best As A Show That Has A Bunch Of Episodes

Funny AF with Kevin Hart is just a new version of Last Comic Standing. I loved the series and was an avid watcher. Therefore, Hart’s series immediately gave me a hit of nostalgia. I loved watching the reality TV show weekly, and Funny AF with Kevin Hart kind of taps into the weekly formula by releasing a few episodes a week for two days in a row, then ending it with live voting.

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This format felt the most like some of the best competition reality TV shows, such as American Idol. Funny AF with Kevin Hart tells the journey of these comedians, showcases their best work, and then allows the audience to pick a winner.

On Network TV, these shows also usually only happen once a year, but they typically play out over a longer time than most Netflix shows. Therefore, they accumulate more episodes in general, so this makes them an easy show to binge-watch after the season airs. Additionally, it helps build investment in the winners and finalists.

I don’t think Funny AF with Kevin Hart needs more episodes per season, but I think it needs more seasons. I am sure people would love to finish one season and know the next will happen soon. Then they can binge-watch the seasons together if they’re patient enough to wait for both to complete. I love watching reality shows in binges. Funny AF with Kevin Hart is a perfect multiple-season binge watch.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Now That It Aired, The Comedian Pool Opens Up A Lot More, So Even More Talented People Will Be Itching For Their Chance

I love comedy. I have also attended a few stand-up comedy shows. Most of the ones I have attended have been already established comedians, so I don’t know much about up-and-coming comedians. However, I use YouTube and Instagram a lot. Some of the comedians featured on Funny AF with Kevin Hart Season 1 are popular on social media, so I am familiar with them. Great comedians can be found all over the world. Therefore, there are plenty of comedians who would surely love the opportunity to appear on a Netflix show.

Even the comedians who don’t win likely gain many new followers and fans. The show proved successful in its first season, which makes me believe even more people will try out. Netflix should allow more comedians a chance by increasing the number of seasons per year. Everyone benefits if there are more episodes and seasons.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix Has The Budget To Produce Multiple Seasons A Year, And Space For More Comedy Specials

Netflix continues to raise the prices of its subscription. I don’t like paying more and often question if it’s worth the high price, but I would accept this more if Netflix had more programming that I enjoy. I enjoy Funny AF with Kevin Hart. -- give me more of it. Kevin Hart is a huge name with box office and fan appeal. Netflix has worked with him on many projects. They even gave him a roast special after Funny AF with Kevin Hart finished streaming. Netflix loves Hart, but I am sure he takes up most of the budget for this show.

That’s fine. It still probably doesn’t cost the streaming service a fraction of its yearly revenue. Netflix has enough money for multiple seasons a year.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Think Funny AF With Kevin Hart Has The Potential To Be A Major Netflix Show, Similar To Its Other Hit Reality Series

Netflix often makes instant hits. These are shows that are watched by millions of people around the world. They also become internet sensations. Plenty of people are discussing it online and engaging with media related to it. The viral show is what Netflix does best. It makes the Netflix subscription worth the high cost. However, most of its reality TV programming only lasts a few seasons.

I don’t think many scripted TV shows should last for decades, but reality TV shows could go on forever with the right premise. Yet, Netflix doesn’t have many long-running reality TV shows. Many of the others only last for a few seasons. It needs more long-running reality TV shows. I think Funny AF with Kevin Hart could fulfill that missing longevity reality series space.

Netflix hasn’t officially announced a renewal of Funny AF with Kevin Hart, but I suspect it will come back eventually. Hopefully, that means later this year.

Stream Funny AF with Kevin Hart on Netflix.