Restaurant Boss Shares Shia LaBeouf Story That Greatly Differs From His Recent Exploits In NOLA And Italy
A Hollywood star walks into a restaurant, and...
The past few months have seen Shia LaBeouf’s name splashed across a number of headlines for multiple reasons. It was in February that the 39-year-old actor was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery after a reported scuffle in New Orleans. And, weeks later, LaBeouf reportedly drummed up even more less-than-positive press due to a heated moment in Italy. Now, in the aftermath of those incidents, a restaurant manager is offering up a different take on meeting LaBeouf.
A Restaurant Employee Discusses Their Experience With Shia LaBeouf
It seems the Megalopolis co-star is still traveling around, as he recently made a stop in Alabama. While there, LaBeouf apparently dined at a bar and restaurant called The Groovy Goat while in the city of Foley. Apparently, the staff had a pleasant experience while serving LaBeouf, and manager Katie Walker couldn’t share enough kind thoughts to share about the actor. Walker spoke with AL.com and provided a summary of what happened with the star rolled up to the establishment for a meal:
That photo in question was ultimately posted to The Groovy Goat’s Facebook page, with the caption reading, “Shia LaBeouf Transformed our Monday this week! Big fans in the house, was a pleasure to serve him!” On FB, it was also revealed that the Indiana Jones alum enjoyed two helpings of clam chowder, which he apparently enjoyed quite a bit. Walker also shared more thoughts on LaBeouf’s decision to visit the eatery:
LaBeouf’s willingness to indulge the employees seemingly aligns with his take on the relationships that many feel they have with celebrities. He recently illustrated that point by discussing his admiration for Will Smith, who he worked with on I, Robot. That aside, remains unclear now is LaBeouf’s reason for not just visiting the restaurant but being in Alabama altogether. If anything, though, he was seemingly able to spend time in the state without much fanfare.
What Happened When Shia LaBeouf Was In New Orleans And Italy?
LaBeouf was in the midst of a multi-day bar crawl amid Mardi Gras when he reportedly got into an altercation with a few other men in NOLA months ago. It was later reported that Labeouf initiated the fight by yelling homophobic comments at the other individuals involved in the fight. In addition to being arrested, the Padre Pio star was also taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries. Sometime later a third simple battery charge was leveled against LaBeouf, and a judge also stipulated that he pay a $100,000 bond.
Despite his legal woes, LaBeouf was eventually able to travel to Italy for his father’s baptism. The Tax Collector star apparently caused a stir while in Rome, though, after he was recorded screaming at a woman who was sitting near him outside a restaurant. As of this writing, LaBeouf hasn’t publicly addressed that situation.
LaBeouf did, however, open up about his arrest and confirmed what initiated it. During a lengthy interview with Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan, LaBeouf took responsibility for the situation, saying he was to blame and that he would have to “deal with that.” It was during that same discussion that LaBeouf claimed his former wife, Mia Goth, was showing him grace as they continued to co-parent their four-year-old daughter, Isabel.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
In the aftermath of Shia LaBeouf’s controversies, there are still questions as to what lies ahead for him from a legal standpoint. He was ordered to return to rehab years after initially seeking treatment. However, as far as the public knows, LaBeouf hasn’t reported to a facility, and his positively-discussed visit to that Alabama restaurant seemingly lends credibility to that notion.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.