‘A Curdled Stew Of Nastiness.’ Obsession Reviews Are Here, And Critics Are All Obsessed With The Same Thing
Who's in for some wish-fulfillment horror?
There have been several films to hit the 2026 movie calendar that revolve around relationships gone wrong. From The Drama to Over Your Dead Body to Ready or Not 2: Here I Come. This weekend we’ll add one more with Obsession. The horror movie premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Fest to rave reviews, so as it hits theaters on May 15, what exactly are those reviews saying?
Obsession stars Michael Johnston as Bear, who makes a wish to have his childhood friend and longtime crush Nikki (Inde Navarrette) fall in love with him. Wishes just never turn out the way you hope they will, do they? In the case of the critics, it’s actually Navarrette who they have become obsessed with. Frank Scheck of THR says in his review that Obsession’s fresh spin on the wish fulfillment formula makes it “so fun and so disturbing,” writing:
Timothy Lee of Geeks of Color rates the movie 9 out of 10, calling it one of the best horror movies he’s seen in the past five years. Inde Navarrette’s performance “genuinely left me terrified,” the critic says. More from his review:
So smiling while urinating is not OK? Noted, and moving on.
Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting gives Obsession 4 out of 5 skulls, calling it “one freaky movie” that combines a variety of scare tactics and dark humor that keep audiences on their toes. It’s bound to become this year’s horror obsession, Navarro writes, in large part due to Inde Navarrette’s “potently nightmarish” performance. The critic writes:
Nick Schager of Daily Beast calls the horror flick “a curdled stew of nastiness,” with its grim laughs hitting almost as hard as the shocking horror. Of the lead actress, Schager’s Obsession review says:
Chris Bumbray of JoBlo gives it a “Great” 8 out of 10, agreeing with his fellow critics that this movie should put Inde Navarrette on the map. However, he thinks Michael Johnston might actually have the trickier role. Bear is who moviegoers will likely grow to hate, but Johnston portrays the awfulness without losing the character’s humanity. Either way, they both deserve their flowers for what Bumbray calls “a slam-bang indie horror gem.” He writes:
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It’s not just these critics who enjoyed the movie, either. Obsession stands with a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score, so if wish-fulfillment horror is your thing, definitely don’t miss this one. It hits the big screen on Friday, May 15.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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