Mortal Kombat II’s Writer Is Already Thinking About Four More Sequels (And Take My Money)
Sign me TF up.
Simon McQuoid's 2021 Mortal Kombat is one of the best video game movies ever, and the story was greatly expanded when its sequel hit theaters last weekend. Just like the first film (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription), plenty of iconic fighters were adapted for live-action. Mortal Kombat II's writer Jeremy Slater revealed he's got plans for up to four more movies, and honestly take my money at this point.
While Mortal Kombat II didn't bring Johnny and Sonya's love story to life, we got to see more beloved fighters like Baraka, Noob Saboit, and Shao Khan. During an interview with Variety, Slater revealed that he knows which characters he wants to bring into the fold... with his plans spanning multiple sequels. In his words:
Do you hear that sound? it's generations of Mortal Kombat fans collectively cheering. The beloved gaming franchise has been around for decades, so we've seen tons of fighters join the titular tournament. Hopefully the budding franchise gets some more sequels, allowing Jeremy Slater's plans to come to fruition. Although now I have to wonder which fighters he's invested in bringing to the big screen. Tell us more, please!
HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month
HBO Max is the streaming home for the Mortal Kombat franchise. If you want to see the first movie you need an HBO Max subscription, so sign up now.
When the 2021 movie came out, longtime fans of the franchise has thoughts about which fighters got to duke it out. Mortal Kombat's ending teased Johnny Cage was coming, with Karl Urban getting the role and becoming one of the sequel's main protagonists. Later in the same interview, Slater went on to speak about his plans for future sequels, offering:
Honestly, I'm thrilled. Not only does the Mortal Kombat II writer know which characters he wants to work with in future installments of the burgeoning franchise, but he's apparently taking fan comments into consideration. Let's just hope that Warner Bros. green lights a third movie... even if the first sequel failed to beat The Devil Wears Prada 2 in theaters.
Mortal Kombat II is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. Fingers crossed we hear about the franchise's future sooner rather than later.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.