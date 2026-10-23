The Incredible Amount Of Time Henry Cavill Trained To Be The One And Only Highlander
There can be only one!
There are plenty of fans of the Highlander movies, and luckily moviegoers are going to be treated to a new reboot starring Henry Cavill. John Wick's Chad Stahelski is directing, so the movie is sure to have plenty of thrilling action sequences. The 43-year-old actor recently got real about the intense training he went going through, and I'm exhausted just hearing about it.
Henry Cavill has gotten superhero fit before, thanks to his tenure playing Superman (which is streaming with an HBO Max subscription). Still, in an interview with Men's Journal, he spoke about the wild way he had to prepare to play the titular role of the new Highlander film. In his words:
Highlander is making some changes to characters, but one thing that will definitely stick around is thrilling action scenes. Henry Cavill worked out hard not only to look swole on set, but in order to safely use different martial arts and weaponry in the highly anticipated reboot. It truly sounds exhausting, and I can't wait to see those efforts on the big screen.
Despite all the prep involved, it's surprising that Highlander's fight scenes were choreographed rather last-minute. Cavill was prepared thanks to his intense training, but I would have assumed that things didn't come together basically on set. The Man of Steel actor went on to share:
Stahelski is known for crafting thrilling and wildly complicated fight scenes, especially throughout the John Wick movies. Usually that includes dizzying fight choreography, but it sounds like things were a bit more improvised for Highlander. Luckily, Cavill had trained enough that he was prepared for anything the filmmaker/stuntman threw at him.
In the same interview, the Enola Holmes actor spoke more about what it was like working on the new Highlander, and the toll its process took on him... especially all those action scenes. In his words:
It sounds like Cavill is really psyched about the new Highlander movie, even if he was tired while filming as Connor MacLeod. All the prep seemingly worked out, and I can't wait to see the final product whenever Chad Stahelski's blockbuster arrives in theaters.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Unfortunately, Highlander doesn't have a release date at the time of writing this story. Obviously, it won't arrive on the 2026 movie release list, but it's currently unclear if we should expect it in 2027 or 2028. Fingers crossed we get some answers sooner rather than later.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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