PSA: Henry Cavill's Back With The Mustache For Movember (And Totally Pulls It Off)

Henry Cavill is never afraid to get his geek on , and I love that for him. More importantly, he’s not afraid to do so while raising awareness for an important cause. All this month, the Movember Foundation is raising money for and shining a light on important topics in men’s health, from cancer awareness to mental health support. So naturally, this means Cavill is back with a mustache for Movember (and totally pulls it off).

The Superman actor is a long time supporter of the foundation, having previously grown a mustache in support. This time, the actor is embracing his nerdy side as his latest team up pairs him with Google’s Antigravity (an AI tool on Googlebook) to create a 16-bit game called “Mustache Protocol.” In it, a suspiciously Cavill-looking mustachioed hero is making his mission to stop rogue CGI artists from erasing all the mustaches in the world. The actor post Part 2 (of a three part series) on his Instagram:

As you can see, the hero has lots of muscles and a handlebar mustache very similar to the Witcher actor’s own fancy ‘stache. While the attention should be primarily on raising awareness for Movemeber, it’s hard to miss the cheeky humor presented in the video, specifically the arm re-load. Now, you maybe thinking, "huh, that looks a little familiar." Well, you’d be right. This is a fun nod to Cavill’s role in Mission Impossible - Fallout, which fans helpfully dropped in the comments in the form of gifs. You know, in case you needed reminding.

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Paramount has previously used the mustache in that movie when the studio made a donation to the Movember Foundation. However, that’s not what Cavill is winking at in the video. He dropped an “IYKYK” when giving his hero a “little pocket,” which if you know, is another Mission Impossible reference. If you don’t, this is slightly poking fun at continuity errors in the movie, which yes, included disappearing pockets, but fans are here for the 'stache:

I’m loving these. You and your mustache have to do a comedy together 🤣 - @andr.eacapuletti

OUR KING OF THE NERDS - @lumieresetup

Ohhhh I missed that arm reload!!!!!! And the stacheeeeee!🤌🏾 - @drveeru_sakthi

August Walker is back baby ❤️🔥🙌 - @zacksnyderfans

Is this mustache a crime? Because if so, arrest me immediately 😊 - @erika_marcial_7

The actor is clearly having fun taking a break from several projects, including a Highlander reboot movie , and doing so for a worthy cause. Though I wasn’t surprised to see the style of the game had a delightful vintage feel to it. The stylistic choices really show off Cavill’s personality, and that’s why fans are loving the videos. Only he could make brisket feel like a reasonable health choice for a power up. Part of the joy in watching the actor create something so wholesome is seeing him show off his wonderfully geeky side, which fans get to see often. Surely the “game of the year awards” is Cavill’s for the taking, right?

Whether it’s his love of the Witcher video games or working with Amazon on the Warhammer 40,000 series , he’s never strayed from being just like the rest of us. He’s also reportedly attached to the Voltron live action adaptation of the animated series from the ‘80s. Though I have no information on whether or not he'll have a fancy 'stache.

I mustache you to remember that while you're supporting all of these projects, that you also check out the foundation's website and note the importance of the 'stache this Movember.