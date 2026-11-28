Sure, Henry Cavill sort of became an honorary American when he was cast as Superman, but now, he’s really putting in the work. The British actor showed off what happened after he took over the cooking for Thanksgiving this year. The result was a massive meal complete with a “Texas theme,” and the photos are mouthwatering!

Cavill has been with American TV executive Natalie Viscuso for at least five years, and they share a daughter together. In that time, the actor has been becoming more acquainted with U.S. traditions like Thanksgiving. And, this year, he went all out on spatchcocking the turkey, making cornbread dressing and even preparing “Jack Daniels glazed carrots”. Check out the fruits of his labors, which a Texan could surely appreciate:

Wow, after seeing that, I think we all wish we were invited to the Cavills for Thanksgiving right about now. In the caption of his Instagram post, the star of the upcoming Highlander reboot had to this to say about celebrating the holiday:

Thanksgiving! One of the more enjoyable and terrifying American holidays. Family, fun and food....but the food. Turkey pressure is no joke, especially when I decided to honour Natalie's heritage and go full on Texas theme with both Turkey and sides!

How sweet is this? Cavill went above and beyond to make his love feel at home this Thanksgiving by delivering on a full Texan edition of the holiday. As he detailed, he made an oak smoked spatchcock turkey, for which he did a wet brine for 24 hours and air dried for 12 hours in the fridge. He also made a garlic and caramelized onion butter, which he put under the skin, and he rubbed the turkey with pepper and garlic. My goodness, that sounds excellent.

Cavill said the turkey took three and a half hours to cook, which he then let rest for an hour while he worked on the variety of sides for the meal. And, get ready to reach for your own leftovers after this (and perhaps be disappointed it’s not from the Cavill Thanksgiving).

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. star said he made hatch green chiles creamed corn, jalapeno pecan cornbread dressing out of homemade cornbread, smoked green beans, mushroom creamy casserole with crispy onions, garlic, cheese and caramelized onion mashed potatoes, Jack Daniels glazed carrots and homemade turkey stock gravy. Along with revealing his tasty meal, Cavill also wrote this:

This was a serious cook to handle. All the crucial timings happen at once, and the fire on the smoker has to be managed carefully so that the Turkey doesn't die twice. It wasn't easy, but it was really rewarding. Miraculously everything worked.... I didn't let anyone talk to me for 5 hours straight, but it worked! A few good lessons learned, but really just thankful to be able to cook for my family, and make it feel a little more Texas for my Natalie. So, Happy Thanksgiving to you American lot out there. I hope you're having a great one!

Cavill seems to be really gifted in the kitchen. I mean all those dishes sound spectacular. The 43-year-old sounds like he was this Thanksgiving’s MVP as he continues to work on a number of exciting things in Hollywood. What I also love is his overall goal of making the meal "a little more Texas" for Viscuso.

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Aside from cooking up a storm, Cavill recently filmed the Voltron and Highlander movies, which are expected to land on the 2027 release schedule, even though official dates have not yet been announced. He’s also working alongside Mike Flanagan on an ambitious Warhammer series. Interestingly enough, he also didn’t say “no” to reprising his role as Superman when recently asked. Henry Cavill certainly has a lot to be grateful for, and surely his family were thankful for this Texan-inspired holiday meal!