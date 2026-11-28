Dang, Henry Cavill’s Photos Prove He Can Make A Thanksgiving Meal Fit For A Texan
This Brit can do Thanksgiving right!
Sure, Henry Cavill sort of became an honorary American when he was cast as Superman, but now, he’s really putting in the work. The British actor showed off what happened after he took over the cooking for Thanksgiving this year. The result was a massive meal complete with a “Texas theme,” and the photos are mouthwatering!
Cavill has been with American TV executive Natalie Viscuso for at least five years, and they share a daughter together. In that time, the actor has been becoming more acquainted with U.S. traditions like Thanksgiving. And, this year, he went all out on spatchcocking the turkey, making cornbread dressing and even preparing “Jack Daniels glazed carrots”. Check out the fruits of his labors, which a Texan could surely appreciate:
Wow, after seeing that, I think we all wish we were invited to the Cavills for Thanksgiving right about now. In the caption of his Instagram post, the star of the upcoming Highlander reboot had to this to say about celebrating the holiday:
How sweet is this? Cavill went above and beyond to make his love feel at home this Thanksgiving by delivering on a full Texan edition of the holiday. As he detailed, he made an oak smoked spatchcock turkey, for which he did a wet brine for 24 hours and air dried for 12 hours in the fridge. He also made a garlic and caramelized onion butter, which he put under the skin, and he rubbed the turkey with pepper and garlic. My goodness, that sounds excellent.
Cavill said the turkey took three and a half hours to cook, which he then let rest for an hour while he worked on the variety of sides for the meal. And, get ready to reach for your own leftovers after this (and perhaps be disappointed it’s not from the Cavill Thanksgiving).
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. star said he made hatch green chiles creamed corn, jalapeno pecan cornbread dressing out of homemade cornbread, smoked green beans, mushroom creamy casserole with crispy onions, garlic, cheese and caramelized onion mashed potatoes, Jack Daniels glazed carrots and homemade turkey stock gravy. Along with revealing his tasty meal, Cavill also wrote this:
Cavill seems to be really gifted in the kitchen. I mean all those dishes sound spectacular. The 43-year-old sounds like he was this Thanksgiving’s MVP as he continues to work on a number of exciting things in Hollywood. What I also love is his overall goal of making the meal "a little more Texas" for Viscuso.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Aside from cooking up a storm, Cavill recently filmed the Voltron and Highlander movies, which are expected to land on the 2027 release schedule, even though official dates have not yet been announced. He’s also working alongside Mike Flanagan on an ambitious Warhammer series. Interestingly enough, he also didn’t say “no” to reprising his role as Superman when recently asked. Henry Cavill certainly has a lot to be grateful for, and surely his family were thankful for this Texan-inspired holiday meal!
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.