See Chris Hemsworth Training For Extraction 3 Filming (And Yes I’m Impressed)

Chris Hemsworth has spent more than a decade convincing audiences he could beat up just about anybody. Between playing Thor in the MCU and Tyler Rake in Netflix's Extraction movies, the Australian actor has built a career on looking like someone you would absolutely avoid upsetting in a bar. At 43, he apparently has no intention of slowing down. In fact, his latest workout footage has me impressed by how much time he's putting in for the third entry in the series .

While filming Extraction 3 overseas, Hemsworth shared an Instagram post showing off some seriously impressive striking drills with his friend and trainer, Jack Boonsanong. In the video below, the Avengers star can be seen working inside a boxing ring, throwing combinations, driving kicks into pads and generally looking like he could ruin my entire afternoon without breaking a sweat. And, considering the punishment Tyler Rake takes in these movies, I suppose that is exactly the point:

In his caption, the Ghostbusters alum said he was shooting the third Extraction movie in Thailand and was fortunate to train with Boonsanong, whom he thanked for the session.

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The footage is pretty remarkable. Viewers can see the Crime 101 star moving through punching combinations before switching to kicks and knees, with Boonsanong absorbing the blows on pads. The longtime Marvel staple looks comfortable doing it, which is slightly concerning when you remember this is supposed to be his day job between filming intense sequences for new action movies. I get tired carrying groceries into the house. This man apparently relaxes by throwing knees at people.

This isn't our first glimpse of Hemsworth preparing for the sequel. Back in July, he showed off another Extraction 3 workout while vacationing in Costa Rica. That session involved a kettlebell, resistance bands and a lengthy circuit of exercises performed in the heat.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Thailand footage shows another side of his preparation. The earlier routine focused heavily on strength and conditioning. At the same time, these drills emphasize the sort of striking and movement that might come in handy when Tyler Rake inevitably finds himself surrounded by armed men in a hallway. I have a soft spot for the Extraction movies, particularly because director Sam Hargrave seems determined to make every sequel a logistical nightmare for his stunt department.

The original movie in Hargrave's series featured a nearly 12-minute action sequence designed to appear as one continuous shot. Then Extraction 2 arrived in 2023 and delivered an absurdly ambitious 21-minute action sequence involving a prison escape, a moving train and an extremely unfortunate number of people trying to kill the Vacation scene stealer. And, yes, at one point, Tyler Rake was literally on fire .

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Hargrave is returning to direct Extraction 3 , with Idris Elba set to reprise his role alongside Golshifteh Farahani. David Weil has taken over screenwriting duties from Joe Russo, while the Russo brothers remain involved as producers.

Netflix is still keeping the plot under wraps, though filming has taken the production through Australia and Thailand. Recent set footage has also shown Hemsworth performing action sequences involving boats, so I suspect Tyler Rake will once again spend a significant amount of time being thrown into situations that would kill a normal person.

As of yet, there is no confirmed release date for Extraction 3, as of this writing. The flick also isn't currently listed on Netflix's 2026 streaming release schedule . But don't fret, as fans can revisit the first two movies with a Netflix subscription while waiting for Tyler Rake’s next assignment.

For now, I'm impressed by Hemsworth's commitment. He has already spent years swinging Mjolnir and surviving increasingly ridiculous Extraction set pieces. Seeing him working this hard for a third round makes me excited about what Hargrave has planned. I hope whoever is playing the next villain remembers that the franchise lead has apparently been putting in a lot of time at the office. His office just so happens to be a boxing ring.