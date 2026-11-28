As we approach the end of the 2026 movie schedule , plenty of upcoming superhero movies are worth looking forward to. When I think about actors who have played Batman , I tend to picture guys like Christian Bale and Ben Affleck, both of whom looked like they could probably bench-press the Batmobile. Robert Pattinson's version of the Caped Crusader has a noticeably leaner physique, something fans have debated since Matt Reeves' The Batman arrived in 2022. A resurfaced interview with the actor reveals just how much work he actually put into the role, and his explanation made me laugh.

With The Batman: Part II currently in production, Pattinson's comments about his inability to pack on the weight for a superhero physique are making the rounds again. In a social media post that's been circulating on X , Pattinson's comments about why he turned down Fifty Shades of Grey have resurfaced, reminding fans that his relatively slender appearance wasn't the result of skipping the gym. Speaking with Howard Stern on his SeriousXM series, Pattinson shared how difficult it's been for him to get "jacked." He shared:

I've tried. I've tried. It just doesn't, doesn't happen. I literally, I just can't. I don't understand how people do it.

That's got to sting a little. Especially considering we'd already heard about Pattinson's intense workout regimen for The Batman years before the movie arrived in theaters. Knowing he put in considerably more effort than I would've imagined anyone putting into a role, while also convincing the public that working out was beneath him, is a little sad. Weight training wasn't the only preparation involved. The former Twilight star also trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu ahead of his Batman debut , which makes sense given how physical Reeves' version of the character turned out.

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(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Pattinson knows exactly where that misconception about his dislike of gym time came from. Back in 2020, while promoting The Batman, he famously suggested that he wasn't particularly interested in the intense workout routines associated with superhero actors. Those comments attracted criticism from fans who expected Bruce Wayne to look considerably more muscular. Now, Pattinson admits he partly caused the misunderstanding, explaining that he was trying to sound cool during interviews.

I have to admit, that's a pretty funny explanation. The guy apparently spent hours training to become Batman, then accidentally convinced everyone he couldn't be bothered to lift weights. I've never been particularly bothered by Pattinson's physique in The Batman. His Bruce Wayne is younger, more isolated, and still figuring out how to operate as Gotham City's vigilante. There's something fitting about a Batman who looks exhausted after spending his nights getting punched in the face.

Besides, the fight sequences in Reeves' movie never gave me the impression that this version of the Dark Knight couldn't handle himself. That brutal hallway sequence alone did plenty to establish how dangerous he is. Pattinson has since set up a home gym to prepare for The Batman: Part II, so he's clearly continuing to take the role's physical demands seriously. He's also acknowledged that filming the sequel's fight scenes has become significantly harder now that he's 40 .

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

I'm curious whether he'll look noticeably different when we return to Gotham. Still, I don't think he needs to resemble a professional bodybuilder to convince audiences he's Batman. What matters to me is whether Pattinson can continue delivering the tortured, obsessive Bruce Wayne that made the first movie so compelling. Based on what we've seen so far, I'm feeling pretty good about that.

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