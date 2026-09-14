Henry Cavill And Russell Crowe's Highlander Reunion Has Been 25 Years In The Making

Henry Cavill and Russell Crowe are reuniting in Chad Stahelski’s Highlander , with the former Man of Steel lead stepping into Christopher Lambert’s old role as Connor MacLeod and Crowe inheriting Sean Connery’s Juan Sánchez-Villalobos Ramírez. That pairing is already enough to get me excited, especially with the John Wick director helming the flick. However, the lead actors' shared history is even cooler. And, if you can believe it, this reunion has been 25 years in the making.

The Story Behind Russell Crowe Meeting Teen Cavill

In 2000, when the Oscar-winning Crowe was filming Proof of Life at the British boarding school, he noticed an aspiring teenage actor in the background of the scene. The kid, whom the A-lister gave some career advice , happened to be none other than Henry Cavill.

The Nice Guys star recently retold the story on The Joe Rogan Experience , saying the teenager caught his attention because of how naturally he controlled the game. The Batman v Superman star eventually walked over between takes, introduced himself and asked how someone gets into acting. A few days later, Crowe sent him a package, which included a rugby jersey, Vegemite, a CD and a signed photo of himself as Maximus in Gladiator, which had not even opened yet. The longtime Tinsel Town staple recently shared a look at that pic over on his X account, which you can see below:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Artefact. Signed to Henry Cavill at Stowe school, UK around February 2000. Gladiator was released in May that year. #Highlander pic.twitter.com/QS0G2jNdNaNovember 11, 2025

On the photo, the New Zealand-born performer wrote, “Journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” The young actor kept it as his acting career slowly became a very real thing. That is already a pretty great story without knowing what happened next.

From Career Advice To Onscreen Father Figure

More than a decade later, Crowe found himself training in an Illinois gym for Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel. Across the room was the actor playing Superman. The acclaimed action movie star remembered thinking the guy certainly looked like Superman, but the two worked out around each other for days before properly talking. Eventually, the former Witcher lead approached him and reminded him of that afternoon at Stowe.

Crowe’s reaction was essentially: Wait, “that” Henry? The teenager asking the Hollywood vet how to become an actor was now starring opposite him as one of the greatest comic book superheroes ever committed to screen, while he played his Kryptonian father Jor-El. Cavill later called their reunion poignant and credited that early interaction with giving him a little extra encouragement when he was deciding whether to seriously pursue acting. And somehow the upcoming Highlander reboot makes the story even better.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Studios)

There Could Only Be One Choice For Ramirez

Crowe revealed that when the Highlander filmmakers asked their lead star who he wanted to play Ramirez, he had a very specific answer: “I’ve only got one option, and you’ve got to get him.”

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That option was, of course, the man behind A Beautiful Mind. So, now, the guy who once gave teenage Cavill advice is playing the mentor who teaches Connor MacLeod about immortality and swordsmanship. It is basically their real relationship turned into a considerably more violent fantasy movie.

Production initially hit a delay after the Argyle performer ruptured his Achilles during preparation , but filming eventually got underway in 2026. Amazon MGM showed the first footage at CinemaCon, including Cavill sword-fighting through neon-soaked environments and brief glimpses of the Body of Lies actor as Ramirez. Dave Bautista plays the Kurgan , with Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, Jeremy Irons and Marisa Abela also among the stacked Highlander cast .

Crowe described Highlander as the “third stage” of his connection with the Man from U.N.C.L.E. star. That sounds about right. First he gave the kid advice. Then he played his space dad. Now, he gets to teach him how to cut people’s heads off. That’s so metal it's befit a Queen soundtrack.