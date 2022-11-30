James Cameron Claps Back At Unfavorable Marvel And Avatar Comparison
James Cameron has thoughts on how Avatar stacks up against modern franchises.
It’s hard to believe considering how long we have waited, but the second Avatar movie is only a couple weeks away. One the one hand, expectations for Avatar: The Way of Water are quite high, considering the original Avatar is the highest grossing movie of all-time. However, there’s also a feeling that Avatar is just no longer culturally relevant in the way that, for example, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is today. James Cameron, unsurprisingly, has zero time for that talk.
It’s a comment that’s been made more than once over the years that while Avatar may be the king of the box office, it hasn’t had the staying power from a cultural standpoint that other massive blockbusters have had. James Cameron is very aware of this talk, he admits to THR that he knows what people are saying about his franchise. He’s well aware that not everybody believes in Avatar, saying…
It’s become something of a joke, but a year or two ago it’s very possible that a lot of people who saw the first Avatar didn’t remember a lot about it. With the film readily available on Disney+, and being re-released in theaters earlier this year, it’s likely that most fans are now back up to speed, but it’s possible that decisions like the Avatar re-release were specifically made to make sure people remembered the events of the first movie, potentially making them more likely to go see the sequel.
James Cameron acknowledges that the Avatar franchise took a lot longer to come back to the screen than your average successful tentpole project. Certainly something like the MCU is going to feel more relevant right now, because Marvel has produced so many movies in the time since the first Avatar, whereas Cameron has only had the one movie. He continues…
Avatar will certainly have its chance to become a bigger part of the culture. Avatar: The Way of Water is coming in December but we know that Avatar 3 will also arrive after that. By the time the one movie has become a trilogy, like so many franchises do, perhaps things will have changed.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.