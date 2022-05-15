Jerry Bruckheimer Gets Asked If Johnny Depp Could Return For The Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie Not Starring Margot Robbie. Here’s What He Says

It’s been nearly five years since a new Pirates of the Caribbean installment has graced the big screen, and a number of fans are eager for another outing. In 2020, it was reported that a sixth movie was in development and would feature a predominantly female cast led by Margot Robbie. While Robbie subsequently addressed the reports with a cheeky tease months later, not much has been said since then. Of course, many are surely curious as to whether there’s a real possibility that Johnny Depp could return as Captain Jack Sparrow in a future movie. Now, producer Jerry Bruckheimer has spoken on that matter.

While the 78-year-old Jerry Bruckheimer currently has his hands full with promoting Top Gun: Maverick, he is indeed working on a number of other projects. And apparently, this includes content for Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. While speaking with The Sunday Times , Bruckheimer clarified that the studio is indeed currently working on two screenplays, one that includes the Birds of Prey star and one that doesn’t. And he got honest when asked whether the Jack Sparrow actor could return for the latter:

Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided.

Fans had mixed thoughts on the possibility of Margot Robbie leading a Pirates movie. While some seemed to be in favor of it, others declared that the series couldn’t move forward without Johnny Depp in the lead role. While Jerry Bruckheimer didn’t shoot down the possibility entirely, it sounds like it’s far from a sure thing. And at this time, it doesn’t seem like Depp himself is too keen on donning his pirate hat once more.

A lot has been said about the Disney film series (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription ) during the ongoing defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Amid the legal proceedings, Depp, who apparently has never seen the films , has stated that he has no desire to return to his famous role. He’s also revealed that before his exit from the major IP, he had ideas for how to end Sparrow’s story .

Though he may not seem interested in returning, fans continue to rally to have him brought back. Earlier this year, a petition in favor of the cause had gained over 100,000 signatures and, with this latest legal case, it’s new life . The actor has also received support from former Pirates co-stars , who believe that he should be allowed to reprise his Oscar-nominated role.

There’s no telling when the public might receive a more concrete update on either of the Pirates of the Caribbean projects that are currently in development. While many surely want Johnny Depp back in the fray, it can be assumed that plenty will still be excited to hear that Jerry Bruckheimer and co. are working on ways to continue the action/adventure saga.