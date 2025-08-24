Zoe Saldaña’s Sultry ‘Behind The Camera’ Vacation Pics Make Me Want To Go On Holiday

There’s a lot going on in the world of Zoe Saldaña, with James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash hitting the 2025 movie calendar later this year and a third season being announced for her series Lioness. However, the 2025 Academy Award winner seems to know the importance of slowing down and taking time for herself and her family as well. Saldaña posted some “behind the camera” photos from a recent getaway, and she's definitely giving me the travel bug.

Zoe Saldaña posted several photos to Instagram that show her on vacation with her husband Marco Perego-Saldaña and their three sons — 10-year-old twins Cy and Bowie and 8-year-old Zen. I’m not sure where they are, but I’m loving this sultry, black-and-white peek behind the curtain of her personal life. Check out the photos for yourself below:

A post shared by Zoe Saldaña (@zoesaldana) A photo posted by on

I am even loving the chaos of that first pic, because at some point in any good getaway, your room should be a mess of overflowing suitcases and clothes laid out on the bed. It also looks like a formal event was on the itinerary from the jacket we can see, and we know Zoe Saldaña is capable of some amazing things in the name of celebrity fashion. We all remember her next-level take on chain mail, right?

Also, shout-out to walking around topless. What a vibe!

The other photos on her post featured members of her family, including one that appeared to be taken from a window or balcony that showed her boys holding hands and waiting to cross the street. She really captured a homey feel, sneaking a shot into the kitchen where a couple of loved ones were cooking.

More pics showed her husband and their children, and I’m now really getting the itch to grab my own family, get out and explore somewhere unfamiliar. I want to sample new cuisine and feel the ocean breeze on my face. Oh, Zoe, what have you done to me?

I’d have to imagine she’s had this effect on quite a few people this summer. In the days leading up to this most recent post, the actress has shared more vacation photos of her and her husband kissing in front of a picturesque background. She even got cheeky, showing off her dance moves and her yellow bikini.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Last month she was living her best Fourth of July life, complete with bikini, hat, sunglasses and golf cart, as she drove care-free off to her next adventure. Speaking of her next adventure, fans are a little nervous about what’s to come in Avatar 3, especially after Zoe Saldaña teased the “pain” Neytiri will encounter. Check out the trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash below:

Big things are happening, but we’ll have to wait to see more of Zoe Saldaña and the rest of the Avatar: Fire and Ash cast when the movie hits the big screen on Friday, December 19. In the meantime, the first two Avatar movies are available to stream with a Disney+ subscription.