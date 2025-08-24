Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 7 Veto, And The Big Decision The House Must Make

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Sunday, August 24th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

For the umpteenth time this season, the person running the house is upset they have to make a decision that might hurt someone's feelings. If you want to win Big Brother, make hard decisions, and it seems everyone is frustrated with Week 7 Head of Household Vince Panaro, after the latest veto competition.

CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother online and tracking conversations on the live feeds, and we have the results of the veto competition. We also have details on Vince's frustration, as he weighs what to do now that one of Mickey Lee, Ava Pearl, and Kelley Jorgensen will leave the block.

Mickey Won The Week 7 Veto

Mickey just saved her skin with a clutch win in the BB Blockbuster, and she was most likely to be evicted in Week 6. Now the Big Brother Houseguest is guaranteed another week of safety in Week 7, with a win in the veto competition. It's bad news for Vince, who had an easy target heading into the week, and now has to make a tough decision on what to do next.

Vince Is Torn Between Putting Up Rachel Or Katherine

In an ideal world without the chance of being voted out next week, Vince wants to put Rachel Reilly on the block. The two-time HOH wants to take out the Big Brother legend, but also realizes it's a tremendous gamble that could blow up in his face.

It's a big game move, but one that has a lot of risks associated with it. To start, it seems all but certain that Rachel would have the votes to stay, and then she'd survive, and Vince would be an easy target to the rest of the Judges alliance after proving he's untrustworthy. Vince is trying to see if he can rally the votes to guarantee he'd leave, but so far, he's having zero luck in pushing that narrative.

Vince has also been told that putting up Ashley Hollis would be seen as a "move against Rachel" and that he shouldn't put her on the block either. Morgan Pope is pushing for him to put up either Lauren Domingue or Katherine Woodman, which he's apprehensive about. One, because they'd be voters who could help him get out Rachel, but also because he doesn't want to sink his game with former allies.

I think, when push comes to shove, Vince is going to balk on putting up Rachel. It's a shot someone has to take, but it doesn't necessarily have to be him. He'd stand a much better chance at surviving the next few weeks by targeting someone like Ava, or even putting up Katherine seeing as she had no true allies outside of Rylie Jeffries. Big Brother fans may not be so keen on seeing Rylie and Kat reunite so soon, but it may just be the best move for Vince's game at this point.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Keep tuning in to see what Vince does with the rest of this week, and check out what's coming up on the 2025 TV schedule as we get closer to the start of the fall season.