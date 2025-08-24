That New, Viral Horror Movie That Has Us All Worried About Whether The Dog Dies Just Got Some Good News

For weeks, fans of new horror movies have been buzzing about Good Boy, the indie fright flick told from a dog’s point of view, and one major concern has dominated the conversation surrounding the 2025 movie releases: Does the pup make it out alive? Now, we finally have an answer, and it’s good news for dog lovers everywhere.

Per an IndieWire report, the film, directed by Ben Leonberg, has been riding a wave of viral momentum ever since its trailer debuted earlier this month, racking up more than a million views in just four days and spiking Google searches for “Does the dog in Good Boy die?” by over 2,000 percent. The film, which screened at SXSW earlier this year, stars Leonberg’s own Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever, Indy, and yes, multiple sources confirm Indy makes it through the story unscathed.

The studio behind it, IFC, was so encouraged by the response that they’ve decided to take the movie wide, expanding its theatrical rollout on October 3 instead of keeping it limited. At just 72 minutes, Good Boy is reportedly short, sharp, and completely unique in its perspective.

(Image credit: IFC)

The story follows Indy as he adjusts to a new home with his owner, only to sense that a sinister presence lurks in the house. It’s a clever spin on a familiar horror setup as the human characters can’t see the supernatural threat, but their loyal pet can, and it becomes a question of whether the dog can protect his human before it’s too late.

Fans at SXSW who caught the premiere were quick to share online that the canine protagonist survives, instantly easing the biggest worry for potential viewers. That revelation alone may be enough to convert cautious dog lovers into curious ticket buyers.

The reassurance about Indy’s fate isn’t the only factor fueling excitement. Early reviews have been glowing, with Good Boy holding a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes from its first wave of critics. Much of the praise highlights both the film’s inventive perspective and the emotional bond at its center, hinting that this could be a horror story with real heart. And while there are plenty of great movies with talking dogs, this isn’t one of them — nor will Indy be joining our list of the meanest pets from movies and TV shows. True to its title, this Good Boy seems to be winning audiences over based on its trailer and early buzz.

(Image credit: Shudder)

For IFC, the momentum couldn’t be better timed. Following recent success with some of the best horror movies of recent memory, like Late Night with the Devil and last year's unrated In a Violent Nature, the company appears to have another genre hit on its hands, one with broader appeal thanks to its PG-13 rating. Part of the intrigue here is how Good Boy taps into an almost universal fear of something terrible happening to our pets.

That concern was so pronounced that it practically became part of the movie’s marketing as the internet simply had to know if Indy survives. By addressing it early (without spoiling other plot details), the filmmakers may have ensured the movie appeals to horror diehards and animal lovers alike.

Good Boy hits theaters on Friday, October 3, before eventually making its way to streaming for everyone with a Shudder subscription.