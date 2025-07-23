A Classic Johnny Depp Movie Is Getting A Sequel (And Not In The Way I Would’ve Imagined)
I didn't see this coming.
We’re currently living through the era of sequels, reboots and revivals, and Johnny Depp hasn’t been immune from that. The past few years have seen Depp caught up in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 chatter and, as of right now, that project seems to be far from a sure thing. As commonplace as sequels are, though, I can’t say I was expecting to hear that one of Depp’s classic films is receiving one. Not only that, but this particular follow-up is also happening in a way that I wouldn’t have expected.
One Of Johnny Depp And Tim Burton’s Films Is Receiving A Sequel
Years ago, Johnny Depp teamed up with Tim Burton for 1999’s Sleepy Hollow, an adaptation of Washington Irving’s short story, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. The movie may not be among Burton’s most acclaimed works or feature one of Depp’s greatest roles, but it has garnered a following. On that note, the film is now set to receive a sequel by way of a comic book published by IDW Publishing’s horror brand, IDW Dark. Per EW, Return to Sleepy Hollow is being penned by Casey Gilly, with Savanna Mayer contributing the artwork.
Sleepy Hollow centers on Ichabod Crane (Depp), a police constable who is summoned to the titular town to investigate a string of grisly decapitations. It’s there that Crane discovers the supernatural force that is the Headless Horseman and draws the romantic interest of Katrina Van Tassel (Christina Ricci). The comic-based sequel will see Ichabod return to the town 15 years later to investigate more murders, and he’ll also reunite with Katrina, from whom he’s estranged. Casey Gilly said this about landing the gig:
I’ve honestly never had Sleepy Hollow on my bingo card as a Tim Burton movie that was in dire need of a follow-up. And, of course, what’s even more surprising is that this new chapter in the horror series is coming by way of a comic book. However, there is precedence, as other movies have been expanded upon using that medium. Even the series Batman ‘89 builds on the continuity launched by Burton’s two superhero films. Neither Burton nor Johnny Depp seem to be involved with Return, though Depp has something else in store.
Johnny Depp Is Launching A Comic Book Property Of His Own
As the sequel to his late-’90s, dark fantasy flick remains in the works, Johnny Depp is working with filmmaker Ridley Scott to develop a new IP. The pair of creatives joined forces for Hyde, a graphic novel series that’s based on Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr Hyde and will be released this Halloween. The story follows Mr. Hyde, who’s fully suppressed Dr. Jekyll and is now living in the sewers while attempting to turn others into Hydes. The titular character bears Depp’s likeness, though he’s playing coy on a live-action adaptation.
That aforementioned graphic novel will be jointly owned by the Fantastic Beasts alum, Ridley Scott and the production company Johnny Cake. With this latest business move, the actor continues to forge a professional path amid this latest chapter of his career (which he wouldn’t call a “comeback”). Still, in the aftermath of his legal issues with ex-wife Amber Heard, the veteran actor is working his way back into the industry. He’s also making a major Hollywood return with Day Drinker, his first film from a U.S. studio in several years.
I can’t help but wonder whether the Sleepy Hollow comic could spawn a live-action adaptation should it gain buzz. Theoretically, that would be another feather in Johnny Depp’s professional cap. Realistically, the chances of that happening are probably slim but, then again, the notion of this particular Tim Burton film receiving a follow-up seemed unlikely, too. Return to Sleepy Hollow will be released on October 29, and fans looking to prepare for it can stream the OG film for free on Pluto TV now.
