The Rock Went Shirtless For A Polynesian Dance (And Explained Why ‘It’s Custom For Samoan Men To Take Their Shirts Off’)
Dwayne Johnson’s latest performance was for the family and the culture.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has built his career on larger-than-life moments, but his latest one wasn't part of any 2025 movie releases — rather, it unfolded on a luau stage in Hawaii, surrounded by family and community. The legendary wrestler-turned-actor proudly went shirtless to perform the Taualuga, a sacred Samoan dance, alongside his mom, his daughters, and his extended aiga (family).
The Black Adam star posted the video on his official Instagram, using the moment to explain why the Taualuga is so meaningful, and why he went shirtless for it. For Johnson, it wasn’t about putting on a show but about honoring authentic Polynesian representation and Samoan traditions. As he put it:
The Rock also pointed out that the tradition isn’t just for men, saying:
During the dance, he slapped the ground with his hands, and explained that it was his way to "show my respect for how significant this is and how SACRED our ground becomes in this moment with our elders."
Check out the video below to see what he's talking about.
The video quickly exploded with hundreds of thousands of likes. Fans packed the comments with admiration, calling out not just the star power, but the pride the Moana voice performer carries for his roots. Here are some of the best comments:
- “This kind of culture is amazing… It’s great that you share it with the light and show that the roots are still strong.” — @Zuzammihi
- “This is beautiful.” — @Cherraelipz
- “What a great family moment! 😍” — @Gv.44.0
- “Your culture is so so beautiful. 🥹🥹 it makes me so emotional.” — @Mariendac
Scrolling through the comments, you can tell fans got exactly what Johnson was putting out there. And it's clear they enjoyed getting a glimpse of his family and culture. And honestly? That’s the kind of connection that sticks with you.
The Jumanji star always takes time to highlight the importance of family and culture, and performing the Taualuga is another reminder that some stages hold more weight than any Hollywood set. Johnson’s schedule is jam-packed, and he’ll soon return to theaters in the upcoming A24 movie release The Smashing Machine. Everything we know about The Smashing Machine points to it being a sharp departure from the types of films he’s taken on in recent years, with Johnson stepping into a more dramatic role as he portrays UFC legend Mark Kerr.
When the Scorpion King himself strips down for the Taualuga, it isn’t about flexing or putting his physique on display—it’s about honoring his roots. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson used a moment that could’ve just been another viral clip to instead talk about heritage, pride, and tradition, and to share it with millions. And for a guy who’s built his career on larger-than-life characters, this stripped-down act of cultural pride feels like one of the most genuine and powerful things he’s done.
You can check The Rock out in his latest film, The Smashing Machine, when he arrives in theaters on October 3, 2025.
