Why Aren’t The Coen Brothers Making Movies Together Anymore? The Answer Is Not What I Expected

For decades, Joel and Ethan Coen operated like one brain split between two people, and were synonymous with razor-sharp dialogue and dark comedy, creating some of the best characters in the most memorable American films of the last half-century, like Fargo, The Big Lebowski, and No Country for Old Men. When the brothers stopped making movies as a duo after 2018’s untraditional western The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, fans assumed something big must have happened behind the scenes. But according to Ethan Coen, the real reason for the brothers’ split is far less dramatic.

Promoting his 2025 movie release, the hardboiled detective riff Honey Don’t, in an interview with Collider alongside his wife and collaborator Tricia Cooke, Ethan Coen set the record straight, admitting the “split” wasn’t really a decision at all, and was rather just timing and circumstance:

Neither of us knew what the other would be doing or not. After the last movie we made together, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, I was like, "I can’t do another one. This is too hard. I’m out." And Joel went on to do Macbeth. And then COVID happened, and we were locked down — me and Tricia — and we had the opportunity to do this documentary with all archival footage – and that was kind of great.

That detour led Ethan to rediscover his interest in filmmaking, while Joel pursued his passion project in The Tragedy of Macbeth. The result, Ethan says, was simply a matter of the two “getting out of sync.” As he put it:

So I kind of got interested again, and we have these scripts, but Joel was working on his thing, so we kind of got out of sync. Now, there was never a decision by the two of us to do movies separately.

Ethan confessed that after years of back-to-back projects, he was burned out. Taking a break not only gave him space but also helped him rekindle his curiosity. During lockdown, he and Cooke pivoted to archival documentaries before diving into scripted features like last year’s sexy but flawed Drive-Away Dolls and now Honey Don’t, which they describe as a spiritual cousin to The Big Sleep and Robert Altman’s The Long Goodbye.

In the new flick, which has been met with mixed reviews critically, Margaret Qualley stars as Honey O’Donahue, a sharp detective whose banter channels Humphrey Bogart (with a dash of Lauren Bacall). Aubrey Plaza co-stars as a cop, while Chris Evans leans hard into sleaze as a corrupt reverend. It’s the kind of genre experiment that feels very Coen-esque, even without Joel’s name in the credits.

Joel, the other half of the Coen Brothers, has carved out his own solo lane, starting with Macbeth and reportedly developing a still-untitled horror project. Ethan acknowledged that the brothers still share unfinished scripts and even have ideas they once outlined together. It’s not so much a conscious parting as it is two artists working at their own rhythms.

So, are the Coen Brothers finished for good? Don’t count on it. Ethan emphasized there’s no rift, no creative divorce, and no finality. As for Honey Don’t, it just landed in theaters, so be sure to check your local listings. And while fans may miss the Coens’ signature joint credit, Ethan’s explanation makes it pretty clear that their partnership isn’t over, it’s just on pause.