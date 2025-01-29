Kurt Russell's Most Iconic Quotes From His Movies

Kurt Russell has had some of the most quotable lines in some of the most quotable movies of all time. Movies like Tombstone, Escape From New York, and Big Trouble In Little China are fan favorites that are filled with juicy lines worth remembering. It would be impossible to include everything we love from the Hollywood veteran, after all, his career is seven decades long at this point, but we did our best to include all our favorites in this list of Russell's most iconic quotes.

(Image credit: AVCO Embassy Pictures)

Call me "Snake." - Escape From New York

There is no more important quote to include here than this simple one from a character of few words. Snake Plissken prefers to let his action speak for itself, but it is important to know what to call him. Call him Snake.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

You gonna do somethin' or just stand there and bleed? - Tombstone

1993's Tombstone is full of amazing lines, not juts from Russell, but from the whole cast. The best though, are saved for Wyatt Earp (Russell). Lines like this one that Earp throws down on a hapless card dealer played by Billy Bob Thornton.

(Image credit: MGM)

There was that time you were working at Burger Boy, and this kid started choking on a French fry, and everybody in the place panicked, including me, except you, you knew exactly what to do. You ran over to the kid and you gave him that Heimlech, you know, and puh! The kid puked up the fry and they named you Burger Boy employee of the month. They put your picture above the cash register and everything. - Overboard

Kurt Russell and his real-life long-term partner Goldie Hawn have had some magical moments together on the big screen, and some of the best come from the '80s classic Overboard.. After Hawn's character tries to "remember" something "good" she's done, Russell lays this ridiculous (and made-up) story out for her.

(Image credit: AVCO Embassy Pictures)

Listen to me, Hauk. The President is dead, you got that? Somebody's had him for dinner! - Escape From New York

In Escape From New York Snake is tasked with saving the president but when he arrives on scene, he's skeptical that the president is alive and savable, and he lets his handlers know in no uncertain terms.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

The Cowboys are finished, you understand? I see a red sash, I kill the man wearin' it! So run, you cur... RUN! Tell all the other curs the law's comin'! You tell 'em I'M coming... and hell's coming with me, you hear?...Hell's coming with me! - Tombstone

The final act in Tombstone begins when Wyatt's brother leaves town and Wyatt surprises one of the Cowboys at the train station, announcing that he's ready to bring the thunder and has the badge to prove it.

(Image credit: The Weinstein Company)

Yeah, Warren, that's the problem with old men. You can kick 'em down the stairs and say it's an accident but you can't just shoot 'em. - The Hateful Eight

When you combine an actor like Kurt Russell and a writer like Quentin Tarantino together, as in The Hateful Eight, you just know you're gonna get some classic lines, even if it's something you'd never say in polite company.

(Image credit: MGM)

Well up here in Elk Snout ma'am see we don't know 'bout them closets, nor bathrooms neither. You're lucky I am house broke. - Overboard

The opening act of Overboard has some of the funniest moments of the movie as Russell's character loses if over the snobbiness of Hawn's rich, aloof character. Like when he just can't keep it in anymore here, right before he quits.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

Yeah, I'm an oak alright. - Tombstone

Not every line delivered by Wyatt Earp in Tombstone is meant to show his tough side. Some show his more vulnerable side, like when he gives in after meeting Dana Delany's character by chance on a horse ride.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

I promise you... it's unlike any other place you've ever seen. And there... I can explain your very... special heritage. Finally get to be... the father I've always wanted to be... Excuse me. I've gotta take a whiz. - Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

One of the best surprises in the MCU was when Kurt Russell was cast as Ego, father to Star Lord (Chris Pratt). Of course, he delivered some great villain moments with humor.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Like I told my last wife, I says, "Honey, I never drive faster than I can see. Besides that, it's all in the reflexes." - Big Trouble In Little China

With the possible exception of Tombstone, Big Trouble In Little China has to be Kurt Russell's most quotable movie, and it's just like ol' Jack Burton says... well, he says too much to fit everything here.

(Image credit: Universal)

The only problem is that in this job is there's just no place to hide. It's not like having a bad day selling log cabins. You have a bad day here and somebody dies. - Backdraft

Backdraft is an underrated movie that isn't remembered as fondly, for some reason, but Russell certainly has his moments of strong advice.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

My mother always said someday I'd meet a wonderful girl like you. - Swing Shift

1984's Swing Shift was a box office bomb that was marred with production issues. Still, it produced some wonderful moments between Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, like this heartfelt line.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

Hey! Uh, leg feels a lot better now, boss. I always been a fast healer, you know. 'Course I believe in Jesus, so that helps. - Captain Ron

Captain Ron is a cult classic for good reason. Russell, who plays the titular character is ridiculous and over-the-top in the best way. But does he really believe in Jesus? Probably not.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Didn't anybody ever tell you about starving kids in Africa? - 3000 Miles To Graceland

While 3000 Miles To Graceland isn't Russell's best movie, it's kinda so insane, that you have to love it. It's got some completely silly lines and few of them work, but this one sure does.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

Incentives are important. I learned that in rehab. - Captain Ron

Martin Short's poor family didn't know what they signed up for with the titular Captain Ron. They better give him a lot of incentives if they want to survive the vacation!

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Death will remain a stranger to both of us, as long as the light burns within the planet. - Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Ego sums up just what Star-Lord can look forward to if they team up together. It's a hard sell, but Star-Lord doesn't buy in, thankfully.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Sooner or later I rub everybody the wrong way. - Big Trouble In Little China

One thing you can count on with Ol' Jack Burton, he's gonna make you mad at some point.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Thanks to your botched Berlin job, you all made Interpol's top 10 most wanted list. - The Fate Of The Furious

Kurt Russell's character Mr. Nobody is one of the best additions to the Fast franchise and it's because of scenes like this when he tells the rest of the crew exactly why they have to rethink their plans after landing on Interpol's Top Ten and are going to have big problems pulling off any crimes...

(Image credit: Dimension Films)

Well if you ain't so sweet you make sugar taste just like salt. - Death Proof

Russell's character in Death Proof is offensive and endearing. It's a vibe that Russell pulls off every time he does it. This line pretty much sums up how swarmy he can get in the movie.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The opening moments of Big Trouble In Little China are chock-full of classic lines and, like this example, hilarious stories and advice.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Lucky for me this place is soundproof. That way nobody gets to hear me beating the truth out of you. - Tango & Cash

when Russell teamed with Sylvester Stallone in Tango & Cash, audiences knew there would be some great banter and the buddy cop movie didn't disappoint.

(Image credit: AVCO Embassy Pictures)

We did get you out. A lot of people died in the process. I just wondered how you felt about that. - Escape From New York

Of course, Snake pulls off the impossible by saving the president in Escape From New York, but as evident by this line, he's not necessarily happy about it,

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

I didn't want to destroy the only thing I've got left, those stories about how great I was. - The Best Of Times

Robin Williams and Kurt Russell teamed up for The Best Of Times and it became a cable TV classic, though it's not exactly the most beloved movie in either actor's filmography, there are some inspiring moments.

(Image credit: The Weinstein Company)

Now Daisy, I want us to work out a signal system of communication. When I elbow you real hard in the face, that means "shut up"! - The Hateful Eight

Russell's character in The Hateful Eight isn't what you would call the most patient person in the world. He's also pretty violent, to say the least...

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

All I know is, this Lo Pan character comes out of thin air in the middle of a alley while his buddies are flying around on wires cutting everybody to shreds, and he just stands there waiting for me to drive my truck straight through him with *light* coming out of his mouth! - Big Trouble In Little China

Ol' Jack Burton is the only one who seems to be surprised by the supernatural in Big Trouble In Little China. Of course, it's hard to believe that your foe will light up as Lo Pan (James Hong) does in the movie.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Aw, c'mon, how come yours is bigger than mine? - Tango & Cash

When it comes to guns in the '80s action movies, the bigger the better. Sadly for Cash (Russell) he only gets a little one. That leads to this classic joke that every junior high boy finds hilarious (which is, if we're honest, pretty much all men deep down).

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

Go ahead, skin it! Skin that smokewagon and see what happens! - Tombstone

That scene towards the beginning of Tombstone between Earp and Johnny Tyler (Billy Bob Thornton) has one amazing line after another and while we'd love to put them all on here, we have to contain ourselves and limit it to just the best ones.

(Image credit: Dimension Films)

Get ready to fly... - Death Proof

This is what every stunt man says before he jumps a car, right?

(Image credit: The Weinstein Company)

Well, excuse me for finding it hard to believe that a town elected you to do anything except drop dead! - The Hateful Eight

Of all the hateful people in The Hateful Eight, Russell's character may be the most hateful.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Why don't we just... wait here for a little while... see what happens? - The Thing

The Thing has turned into one of Kurt Russell's most beloved movies and a big reason why is that amazing line that ends the movie. It's as bleak as the rest of the movie and audiences are not left with any kind of hope, just like the characters in the film.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

I have nothing left, nothing to give you, I have no pride, no dignity, no money, I don't even know how we'll make a living, but I promise I'll love you the rest of your life. - Tombstone

It doesn't get more heartfelt than this line delivered by Wyatt Earp at the end of Tombstone when he lays all his cards on the table with Josie (Dana Delany). Thankfully, laying his heart bare worked and it kicked off a love affair that lasted decades, as we learn in the postscript.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Just remember what ol' Jack Burton does when the earth quakes, and the poison arrows fall from the sky, and the pillars of Heaven shake. Yeah, Jack Burton just looks that big ol' storm right square in the eye and he says, "Give me your best shot, pal. I can take it." - Big Trouble In Little China

Some final advice from the great Jack Burton.