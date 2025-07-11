I Have A Theory Superman's Ending May Set Up A Classic Villain, And I Really Hope I'm Right

Warning: spoilers for Superman’s ending and post-credits scene are in play. Yes, there was a mid-credit and post-credit scene.

Our big blue Boy Scout has returned, as Superman takes to the skies, along with the rest of the 2025 movies offering loads of summer fun. The long-awaited cinematic debut of David Corenswet’s Last Son of Krypton has been inspiring some pretty huge reactions, as you can see in CinemaBlend’s Superman review.

With that said, I presume you’re here because you’ve already seen James Gunn’s cinematic kickoff for DCU Chapter 1 - Gods and Monsters . Which also means we need to talk about that ending, and how a seemingly innocent post-credits gag could mean something quite…bizarre. If you’re ready to dig into the details, we’re about to get started.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Superman's Clone (Literally) Caught A Bus Into A Black Hole

It’s safe to say that Superman (David Corenswet) gets his Kryptonian ass handed to him in this movie. Then again, would you expect nothing less from Ultraman (also Corenswet)? A genetic clone of Supes bred and programmed by Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) to counter his every move, the so-called “Hammer of Boravia” is used as a part of a huge distraction.

Without getting into the finer points of what happened, Mr. Luthor opens a black hole in Metropolis to prevent Kal-El from interfering in his international affairs, almost taking the planet in the process. Thanks to Krypto the Superdog being the best, most chaotic boy in the DC Universe, Lex lost the drone support that could have allowed him to “1-A” Superman’s titular hero into the afterlife.

After leveling the playing field, the man also known as Clark Kent bested his devious doppelganger by making sure he literally caught a midtown bus into the dimensional rift that was eventually closed. I think you know where I’m going with my theory pertaining to an iconic Superman villain that feels sequel-ready. So let’s ask that big question together on 3…2…1…

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Lex Luthor's Supes Clone Has To Eventually Become Bizarro, Right?

What happens when you try to recreate the power of a Kryptonian, but don’t exactly get it right? Well, since his introduction in 1958’s Superboy # 68, the answer to a lot of the scenarios that pose that very question has been “Bizarro.” An inversion of Superman’s heroic presence, Bizarro is a warped reflection of Clark and his powers, possessing diametrically opposed abilities like “Arctic Vision.”

There are two big points we need to keep in mind for this character, both of which are present in Superman’s story. The first is that Bizarro is a being of inferior intelligence compared to Superman, and the second is that his appearance is that of a deformed version of Ma and Pa Kent’s lil' farm boy.

David Corenswet's recent comments on James Gunn did see him confirm that DC has a plan for the future. This is a building block that could be used for that very goal, which leads to the two big hints of what could be coming up down the line.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Lex Luthor Established The Clone Is Not That Bright

Quickly after Superman’s Act III reveal of Ultraman, Lex Luthor's lore dumps on his nemesis in an effort to brag about his achievement. One of the drawbacks that he cites with his creation is that, unfortunately, he can’t exactly speak. Ultraman’s lack of speech capability sounds like he does indeed possess a lesser level of cognitive ability than the genuine article.

Pillar 1 is now established, as we could see Ultraman’s potential shift into Bizarro come through some assistance in that pocket universe. Even with some of Lex Luthor’s prisoners being rescued from that void, I’d be willing to bet that there’s some potential bad actors lingering in that practically inhospitable location.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Environment Of The Black Hole Could Present The Right Conditions

As for the physical deterioration of Ultraman, this would-be Bizarro couldn’t have found a better place to thrive in all the wrong ways. Superman’s big Act II jailbreak shows us that there’s no sunlight of any color in this land of perpetual darkness, with the only real light coming from an anti-matter river that’s deadly to most life. Which, naturally, means that Clark Kent’s super-powered alter ego can swim through it without dying.

Anywhere that can sustain such a nasty, unnatural phenomenon must clearly have an effect on anyone who inhabits it for the long term. There’s even a moment in the movie where David Corenswet’s superhero kind of looks similar to Bizarro, thanks to Kryptonite poisoning induced by reluctant torturer turned hero Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan).

So while we’re watching upcoming DC movies like Supergirl and Lobo, Ultraman’s transition to Bizarro could happen over time. Without a yellow sun to regenerate him, the potential mutation of his DNA would be unchecked, allowing all sorts of changes to take place. All that’s really left to determine is where and how Bizarro might make his epic return.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Superman's Post Credits Scene May Be Where (And How) Bizarro Emerges

We can’t leave this discussion on Superman’s potential future without discussing the post-credits scene. Initially, I hadn’t really thought much about the gag where Superman accidentally insults Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and his efforts to reassemble Metropolis. A randomly misshapen building with a white brick facade is the inspiration for this final beat, and at face value, it definitely feels like a punchline similar to Guardians of the Galaxy's post-credits scene with Howard the Duck.

At least, until I discussed that moment a little more with a friend who was at my press screening. As anyone who’s mended something will tell you, the first place you’d expect a potential further fracture to present itself is a weak spot. Kind of like the misassembled building in Metropolis that doesn’t quite line up perfectly.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

All Bizarro would have to do when he’s at full power is find that weakness, and attack it with brute force. Picture it: a transformed Ultraman emerging from the wreckage, face streaked with white dust, and picks up a slab from his transdimensional exit wound. He chisels “Bizarro #1” into the rock and hangs it around his neck proudly. There goes the neighborhood.

This is, of course, all speculation coming from someone who had a lot of fun watching Superman. With James Gunn and DC wearing their hearts on their sleeves, the optimism embodied by the Daily Planet’s ace reporter needs an opposing force. Bizarro could be the abomination to perfectly represent that struggle, with the pieces already potentially in play.

As the world of Gods and Monsters is just getting started, there will be more time for evidence to pile up. So it looks like the long game is the only game we can play, much like Ultraman, who’s currently sealed safely away in a pocket universe. Then again, maybe nothing will happen connected to this stone-cold fact. I mean, when has a Superman sequel ever seen a very personal threat emerge from a parallel universe to challenge his powers?