Meadow Walker Was 1 When The First Fast Movie Came Out. Now She's Sharing A Look At Her Cameo In Fast X

The next entry in the Fast & Furious franchise is almost here and Fast X is bringing everybody to the party. Just about everybody who has ever been part of the series will be back with a couple of high-profile new additions as well. But one of the most anticipated stars might be in one of the smallest roles as Meadow Walker has a cameo in the film, and now we know a bit more about where we will find her.

Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late Paul Walker shared a shot of her upcoming Fast X cameo on Instagram. In the accompanying post, she talks about how the Fast & Furious franchise has been part of literally her entire life, as she was a year old when the first film came out. Now she’s part of the franchise herself, and fans know exactly where to look for her. Check it out.

We can tell a few things about what’s going on in the movie from this single image. Meadow’s character is on board an airplane, and she will get at least one shot where she is actually the focus, so fans won’t need to be checking the background of every scene in order to find her. Beyond that, she’s looking behind her at something we can’t see, and from the look on her face, whatever it is she’s at least a little concerned about it. Based on what she’s wearing she may be playing a flight attendant, though that can’t be confirmed.

The trailer for Fast X doesn’t show us any scenes inside an airliner, it’s much more concerned with the traditional automobile-based action, so we don’t have a lot more context of what is going on in this scene or how Meadow’s character will fit into things. It is a cameo, so whatever is happening here, while it might be important in the film, likely won't take up much of the runtime.

The idea of seeing Meadow Walker in one of the final two Fast & Furious movies has been around for a while, and it certainly felt like something the movies might do as a way of honoring the late Paul Walker, so it was little surprise when we learned it was happening. Meadow is clearly happy to have been part of this movie and shared the franchise with her father.

Fast X won’t be quite the end of course. There will be one more movie after this one that is expected to be the end of the road for the main franchise. However, the possibility for future Fast & Furious spinoffs still exists. And depending on just how this unknown flight attendant fits into Fast X, maybe it won’t be quite the end for her either. Does anybody know if she can drive a car?