Madelyn Cline Has A Rom-Com Coming Out After I Know What You Did Last Summer, And The Swoon-Worthy Trailer Already Has Me Tearing Up
Madelyn Cline teams up with KJ Apa for a sweet romance.
For the past five years, Madelyn Cline has been closely associated with the cast of Outer Banks, but she'll be saying goodbye to the series in the near future. At the same time, the actress seems to be at the beginning of a promising career as a movie star. Her latest film, I Know What You Did Last Summer, is among upcoming horror movies set to hit the big screen. Ahead of that, though, the trailer for her film follow-up to that scary flick just dropped, and I’m already swooning over this 2025 movie release.
The Map That Leads To You Looks Like A Summer Romance I Need In My Life
Madelyn Cline's next movie is The Map That Leads To You , which just dropped its first trailer (via Amazon Prime), and you can watch above. In the film, Cline plays a young woman named Heather, who is enjoying a post-grad trip in Europe with a couple of her friends. It's during that excursion that she meets a charming stranger named Jack (played by Riverdale’s KJ Apa).
As they start to steal moments together abroad, it seems like Jack ultimately asks Heather if he’ll follow him on his nomadic journey to more destinations than she planned. Romantic sparks fly, and Heath takes the leap and follows Jack.
The Map That Leads To You joins a long list of upcoming book adaptations, as it's based on the J.P. Monninger 2017 novel of the same name. This trailer has everything I’m looking for from a summer romance movie: beautiful locations, adventure and drama, which will seemingly challenge both Heather and Jack greatly.
Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial
You can check out The Map That Leads To You exclusively with an Amazon Prime subscription this August. Trial for 30-days, thereafter pay $14.99 a month, or save 22% by paying $139 upfront for the year.
As someone who loves to watch romance movies, I’m excited to add this fresh title to my watch list. Its premise already reminds me a bit of Before Sunrise, and I haven’t seen a movie like that be released in awhile. In short, the trailer was so effective that I was already getting emotional over it.
I’m Living For Madelyn Cline’s Post-Outer Banks Career
Madelyn Cline’s newest role has me so excited for her career outside Outer Banks, as the Netflix series is set to end in 2026 with its fifth and final season. While she was on the show, she nabbed a big role in the form of 2022's Glass Onion but, now that she won't have obligations to the show, she can fully let her movie career bloom, and she’s already got a head start. Coming up, Cline is also starring in a movie with Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz called Day Drinker, for example.
Also, after seeing the trailer for I Know What You Did Last Summer, I'm excited to see Cline in the horror sequel, which opens on July 18. The first footage introduced a more terrifying version of The Fisherman, and the film also features franchise OGs Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. That aside though, I'm already holding a torch for The Map That Leads To You, which hits Prime Video on August 20.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.