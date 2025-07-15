Madelyn Cline Has A Rom-Com Coming Out After I Know What You Did Last Summer, And The Swoon-Worthy Trailer Already Has Me Tearing Up

For the past five years, Madelyn Cline has been closely associated with the cast of Outer Banks, but she'll be saying goodbye to the series in the near future. At the same time, the actress seems to be at the beginning of a promising career as a movie star. Her latest film, I Know What You Did Last Summer, is among upcoming horror movies set to hit the big screen. Ahead of that, though, the trailer for her film follow-up to that scary flick just dropped, and I’m already swooning over this 2025 movie release.

The Map That Leads To You Looks Like A Summer Romance I Need In My Life

Madelyn Cline's next movie is The Map That Leads To You , which just dropped its first trailer (via Amazon Prime), and you can watch above. In the film, Cline plays a young woman named Heather, who is enjoying a post-grad trip in Europe with a couple of her friends. It's during that excursion that she meets a charming stranger named Jack (played by Riverdale’s KJ Apa).

As they start to steal moments together abroad, it seems like Jack ultimately asks Heather if he’ll follow him on his nomadic journey to more destinations than she planned. Romantic sparks fly, and Heath takes the leap and follows Jack.

The Map That Leads To You joins a long list of upcoming book adaptations, as it's based on the J.P. Monninger 2017 novel of the same name. This trailer has everything I’m looking for from a summer romance movie: beautiful locations, adventure and drama, which will seemingly challenge both Heather and Jack greatly.

As someone who loves to watch romance movies, I’m excited to add this fresh title to my watch list. Its premise already reminds me a bit of Before Sunrise, and I haven’t seen a movie like that be released in awhile. In short, the trailer was so effective that I was already getting emotional over it.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

I’m Living For Madelyn Cline’s Post-Outer Banks Career

Madelyn Cline’s newest role has me so excited for her career outside Outer Banks, as the Netflix series is set to end in 2026 with its fifth and final season. While she was on the show, she nabbed a big role in the form of 2022's Glass Onion but, now that she won't have obligations to the show, she can fully let her movie career bloom, and she’s already got a head start. Coming up, Cline is also starring in a movie with Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz called Day Drinker, for example.

Also, after seeing the trailer for I Know What You Did Last Summer, I'm excited to see Cline in the horror sequel, which opens on July 18. The first footage introduced a more terrifying version of The Fisherman, and the film also features franchise OGs Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. That aside though, I'm already holding a torch for The Map That Leads To You, which hits Prime Video on August 20.