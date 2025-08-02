One Way Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants To ‘One Up’ Fellow Singer Jennifer Lopez Career-Wise

Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey are examples of professional musicians who have ventured into acting . They’ve both proven they can shine just as brightly on the big screen as they can performing on stage. However, one source says that the “We Belong Together” singer allegedly wants to “one-up” the New York City-born entertainer career-wise.

Mariah Carey may have her hands full with promoting her upcoming sixteenth album, Here for It All. However, a source told Star Magazine that the “Songbird Supreme” singer would allegedly love to make an acting comeback, with a reported “fringe benefit” of getting the “one-up” on another well-known singer/actress. They said:

She’d love nothing more than to build a new chapter with her acting career, which would come with the fringe benefit of getting one up on J.Lo, with whom she’s still ferociously competitive.

There’s no doubt that Jennifer Lopez has proven herself to be leading lady material on the big screen throughout her career. JLo's best rom-coms, like Maid in Manhattan and The Wedding Planner, have showcased her natural charm and undeniable screen presence. But, you also can’t forget the “Get Right” singer’s drama films like Selena, Out of Sight, and Hustlers, which highlighted her emotional intensity. I’m still holding out hope she gets an Oscar someday.

At the same time, Mariah Carey has shown off her acting chops as well in many memorable performances. The Grammy winner’s first leading role was in 2001’s Glitter, where she played a club dancer in the ‘80s trying to create a solo singing career for herself.

While Mariah Carey’s first big movie was critically panned and a box-office bomb, the same source said Carey reportedly still gets “compliments” for one of her other transformative performances in Lee Daniels’ Precious. The “Hero” singer even directed and starred in the great Christmas movie , A Christmas Melody. Her acting comeback would surely satisfy her fans.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox )

In terms of getting her acting career up and going, Star Magazine’s source claimed the singer has been contacting people about “making more noise in the movie space.” The source also alleged that Mariah Carey would reportedly prefer to act, compared to spending the next few years being featured in a documentary about her decades-long career:

There’s a time and a place for that kind of project, and Mariah just isn’t ready to go there just yet — she still has more chapters to write for herself!

I can understand that celebrities want to wait until later in their life to tell their life story. I’m confident Mariah Carey still has plenty of adventures left to live that fans would love to hear about.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There’s never been any public confirmation of their being a feud between Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez. Back when The Butler actress joined American Idol as a Season 12 judge , there was a rumor that the network reportedly wanted to pull her from the show and replace her with Lopez . That is, until Carey’s people allegedly threatened to sue.

Also in the early 2000s, the “Like That” singer infamously said she didn’t “know” the “On the Floor” performer . However, rumors of an alleged feud went way back to the late ‘90s when Jennifer Lopez collaborated with record executive Tommy Mottola around the time of his divorce from Mariah Carey.

When Jennifer Lopez appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2014, she denied the feud rumors and said she had never met Mariah Carey. However, the Marry Me actress said at the time that she’d love to meet and strike up a friendship with the fellow singer. But, Carey said in 2018 that she “still” didn’t know Lopez, claiming that she was “trying to say something nice or say nothing at all.”

Whether it’s true or not, Mariah Carey allegedly looking to “one-up” Jennifer Lopez with an acting comeback would add fuel to the fire of their reported feud. But the big screen has plenty of room for the two performers to show off their acting talent, and I can't wait to hear about their future projects.