Sounds Like Tom Holland’s Taking Another Acting Break After Spider-Man 4 And The Odyssey, And I Love His Explanation For Why This Is Necessary

Tom Holland is undoubtedly one of the most sought out young Hollywood actors these days. And yet, it’s actually been two years since we’ve seen him in anything because the actor decided to take a break from acting after having a busy decade. Holland has been very much back to work as of late making two of the most anticipated upcoming 2026 movies , Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey movie and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and apparently he’s already considering more time off.

The Spider-Man actor took a break from acting after his last role in Apple’s The Crowded Room following being in new projects every year since 2012’s The Impossible came out when he was 16 years old. Here’s what he recently said about why he’ll be due for another acting break in the distant future:

I feel really blessed to be at a point in my career where I can take time off, reset, and come back ready to go. You can't be in every movie, and you can't do your best work when you're burnt out. What I've learnt is that it's important to set boundaries – to be mindful about overworking. I've got a slightly busy year next year, and then I'll probably take a bit more time off in 2027. We'll see.

Look, Tom Holland isn’t even 30 years old yet, but he’s already been in three Spider-Man movies, two Avengers movies and other acting projects, like playing Nathan Drake in 2022’s Uncharted movie. I respect him for taking measures to preserve his career and not crash and burn. As he shared with GQ , it was helpful for him to take some time away from the Hollywood machine recently and “reset” after apparently dealing with some weariness over work.

Holland recently had the opportunity to be one of the stars of The Odyssey with the likes of Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Elliot Page, Mia Goth, his real-life partner Zendaya, and more. Fans think that Holland is set to play Odysseus’ son Telemachus in the adaptation of Homer’s epic. The new Nolan movie is set to come out on July 17, 2026.

In the same month, his latest Spider-Man movie will also arrive on July 31. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently filming, and we just got to see a first look at his new suit with raised webbing and learn the news about Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner being in the movie . Holland has previously gushed about being excited to film the Marvel movie in real locations after doing a lot of his production work on sound stages in the age of COVID-19.

So as you can expect, Tom Holland will be doing a lot of press touring in the summer of next year. With those plans taking shape, Holland is already planning to take a rest sometime in 2027. While other actors might not allow themselves to shut off and stop working for a time period like Holland is doing, the way he approaches his schedule shows a lot of kindness to his mental health and must help bring balance to his life.

Good on Holland! Obviously I'm so excited to see him back acting for the next couple of projects he’ll be in next year, but I also love that he's prioritizing his own peace.