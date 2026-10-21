How Were Sex Scenes Filmed Before Intimacy Coordinators? Michael Douglas Is Here With An Explainer

The rules have certainly changed in regard to how sex scenes are filmed, thanks to the rise of intimacy coordinators on sets. Now, this doesn’t mean we don’t get plenty of steamy content. However, what it does mean is that more technical work goes into creating such scenes. In a post-#MeToo Movement industry, these coordinators also help ensure actors feel comfortable and protected during intimate scenes. So some may wonder how sex scenes filmed before these coordinators. Well, veteran actor Michael Douglas has thoughts.

While this generation may know Douglas as Marvel's Hank Pym, he led adventure films and thrillers in the ‘80s and ‘90s. He was specifically known for his sexier roles in movies like Basic Instinct (1992) and Romancing the Stone (1984). So, naturally, when he spoke to Josh Horowitz, Douglas was crowned the unofficial “king of the sexy thriller” the era of the intimacy coordinator came up. While on Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast , Douglas got straight to the point about how filming intimate scenes years ago:

We just did it the old fashioned way, you know?There’s an art to sex scenes in films. It’s not easy to do things like shadowing people and you’re on top and this and that. But the big thing with sex scenes is trust. And as long as - and I’m saying the lady trusting me. Obviously, I trust her, but like a dance move, you’re taking the lead. And, if you just talk it out slowly, kiss, kiss, right?

Douglas certainly has a lot of experience with these scenes, with memorable moments from Fatal Attraction (1987) being prime examples. Back in the early aughts, intimate scenes were seemingly required of the actors if it was in the script. However, some performers have since shared stories where trust was taken advantage of on set. For instance, Basic Instinct's Sharon Stone has made claims involving inappropriate requests for nudity amid production. With that, many now consider intimacy coordinators to be essential .

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The Wall Street icon makes a fair point in that filming sensual scenes does come down to trust. Also, that's another job of intimacy coordinators: to ensure there is trust. This is important for series like The Boys or a steamy romance like Off Campus to have them . Still, it is interesting to hear Douglas’ perspective, given much of his work predates the coordinators. While speaking to Horowitz, he spoke more about filming sex scenes and compared them to another aspect of filming:

It’s just like choregraphing a fight scene. It really is. You start very slowly, very slowly, and this like that, and then an action. And it makes it all look like it really happens. But it’s the trust issue. And I always felt it’s awkward enough for ladies in terms of mostly be surrounded by a male crew and everything, especially in those days, to make sure they were as comfortable as possible.

Douglas shared similar thoughts in the past when asked about intimacy coordinators. At the time, he said, “Sex scenes are like fight scenes, it’s all choreographed.” Douglas also shared that he felt the job also took away from some of the creative control: “It feels like executives taking control away from filmmakers.” But, ultimately, he could understand why they would be needed.

To that point, we’ve reportedly seen a decline in intimate scenes on network TV and in movies. Also, apparently, nudity has even fallen out of favor in some viewing circles. However, as I said, there's still steamy (and bingeable) content. For anyone wanting such that, I'd recommend Heated Rivalry or even Bridgerton. For the most part, though, younger actors seem to have a great understanding of working with intimacy coordinators.

Michael Douglas' nuance is also appreciated, though. On that note, I recommend cinephiles go check out Douglas’ filmography to see just why he’s the “king of the sexy thriller.”