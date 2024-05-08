Michael Douglas Has A Hot Take About Intimacy Coordinators In Movies

Michael Douglas, the iconic actor whose credits include some of the steamiest classics and sexiest movies streaming on Amazon Prime like Fatal Attraction, and Basic Instinct, recently shared his observations on the evolving role of intimacy coordinators in Hollywood. Particularly how they might be changing the creative process on set. Brace yourself; the 79-year-old cinema A-lister has a hot take.

Speaking with Radio Times (via The Telegraph ), Douglas expressed a mix of intrigue and concern over the shift towards more regulated intimacy on screen. The Ant-Man franchise star admits that the bulk of his career, which famously pushed boundaries of on-screen intimacy with one of the most infamous and controversial interrogation scenes , was conducted under a very different set of expectations than those faced by actors today. He told the publication:

I'm past the age where I've got to worry about that. But it's interesting with all the intimacy coordinators. It feels like executives taking control away from filmmakers — but there have been some terrible faux pas and harassment.

There has been a significant industry shift in recent years when it comes to intimate scenes. Sex scenes, once a staple in certain film genres, are evolving. This transformation is largely due to the influence of intimacy coordinators, professionals tasked with choreographing scenes to ensure they are conducted respectfully and safely. Their work is a direct response to past criticisms of how such moments were handled, reshaping how these scenes are portrayed in films.

The show biz veteran compared the choreographed nature of sex scenes to fight scenes, highlighting the precision and care involved. Douglas continued:

Sex scenes are like fight scenes, it’s all choreographed. In my experience, you take responsibility as the man to make sure the woman is comfortable, you talk it through.

Through Douglas' lens, the conversation about intimacy coordinators reflects a shift in how sex scenes are handled and points to a broader transformation in the filmmaking landscape—one where safety and consent are prioritized.

It should be noted that several high-profile actresses, such as the star of the romantic thriller Love Lies Bleeding , have been vocal about their preference for intimacy coordinators. Kristen Stewart expressed her love of onset intimacy coordinators . The Love Lies Bleeding 's steamy, tense trailer teases how sensual the flick gets, and the Twilight alum spoke nearly directly to those who share Douglas’ concerns about the process, calling the process freeing. Stewart shared with Yahoo Entertainment:

It felt free. I know people are like, 'Oh, it just hinders what you can do' and didn't. No, I was into it. It's almost like having a nice open conversation about like what you all want and then, so you can have really good sex.

Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes has been candid about shooting sex scenes for her series and the importance that intimacy coordinators bring to the process. Considering that the popular historical romance television series is one of the steamest things to stream on Netflix , it sounds like they know what they’re doing, and intimacy coordinators don’t seem to hinder their creative process.

As for Michael Douglas, he makes a fair point: he’s past the age where this change in the industry affects him much. The tension between the need for safety and the desire for creative autonomy is not unique to the realm of intimacy on screen. It echoes broader discussions within the industry about how best to balance these priorities in a way that respects both the artistry of filmmaking and the dignity of those involved. As the conversation around intimacy coordinators continues to evolve, it becomes clear that while their presence may be a corrective measure, it also reflects a broader cultural shift towards transparency and respect in all workplaces, including the glamorous sets of Hollywood.