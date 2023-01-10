9 Sexually Explicit Movies On HBO Max

For the longest time, HBO has been home to movies, shows, and documentary series that push the boundaries and see just how much a premium cable can get away with on TV. And while an HBO Max subscription won’t grant you access to classics like Real Sex , Taxicab Confessions, or Cathouse: The Series, the streaming service does offer some rather risqué and explicit material if you don’t mind searching around.

If you are short on time and don’t want to spend hours searching through the thousands of titles on the streaming platform but still want to check some of the more “adult” offerings, don’t worry, because we have you more than covered. Below is a list of just nine of the more intense, sexually explicit movies on HBO Max, including steamy erotic thrillers , X-rated romantic comedies, and cult classics from the turn of the 21st Century.

Disclosure (1994)

A Michael Crichton adaptation is probably not the way anyone saw this list starting, but Barry Levinson’s 1994 film of the Jurassic Park author’s erotic techno-thriller is far steamier and more intense than you’d expect. The movie centers around Tom Sanders (Michael Douglas), a CD-ROM engineer who loses out on a promotion and is accused of sexual harassment after turning down the advances of his new boss, and former lover, Meredith Johnson (Demi Moore).

Although it doesn’t have as many sexually explicit scenes as Douglas’ previous erotic thrillers like Fatal Attraction and Basic Instinct, a sex scene involving the two leads very early on in the movie pushes the boundaries of its R-rating despite not featuring any full-frontal nudity.

Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down (1990)

Some of the best Antonio Banderas movies are those directed by Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, including the 1990 dark romantic comedy, Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!. The movie follows a recently released mental patient named Ricky (Banderas) who tries to find actress and former pornstar Marina Osorio (Victoria Abril) and convince her to fall in love with him, though the way in which he goes about this is far from romantic.

Anyone who’s ever wanted to see the Mask of Zorro actor in the flesh, the controversial Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! is the way to go. There’s an incredibly passionate, and explicit, sex scene near the end of the movie that leaves little to the imagination and displays exactly why the MPAA gave it an X rating before replacing it with the NC-17 distinction.

Gia (1998)

One year before giving one of her most iconic performances in Girl, Interrupted, Angelina Jolie starred in the 1998 HBO original movie, Gia, in which she portrayed the ill-fated supermodel Gia Marie Carangi. The biographical drama, which doesn’t hold back when it comes to the depictions of the model’s battle with drug abuse, AIDS, and her sexuality, also features some incredibly sexual scenes.

One scene in particular that sticks out is the passionate encounter between Gia and make-up artist Linda (Elizabeth Mitchell), with whom she is having an affair. What starts out as a photoshoot turns into something more, creating one of the most sexual moments in Jolie’s filmography.

The Dreamers (2003)

One of the final movies from legendary director Bernardo Bertolucci, the 2003 drama, The Dreamers, follows American exchange student Matthew (Michael Pitt) as he becomes wrapped up in the passionate and unorthodox relationship by twins Isabelle (Eva Green) and Théo (Louis Garrel) while studying in Paris. Over time, Matthew enters into a romantic relationship not just with Isabelle, but also Théo, leading to a series of complications.

After watching this movie, it’s not hard to see why The Dreamers received an NC-17 rating upon release, especially after experiencing multiple instances of full-frontal nudity from several members of the cast. From sexy bath scenes to being discovered the morning after a passionate encounter, this drama doesn’t hold back.

Indecent Proposal (1993)

With Adrian Lyne at the helm, it’s not all that surprising that the 1993 erotic drama Indecent Proposal is a passionate and lurid affair. The movie revolves around Diana (Demi Moore) and David Murphy (Woody Harrelson), a financially-strapped couple whose marriage is put to the ultimate test when a billionaire, played by Robert Redford, offers $1 million in exchange for a night with the real estate agent.

Early on in the movie, there are multiple sex scenes set in the Murphys’ kitchen (following a big fight) and another on a bed of cash after winning big at a Las Vegas casino. As expected, Indecent Proposal is full of sex, betrayal, and intense drama.

The Piano Teacher (2001)

Michael Haneke, the Austrian filmmaker behind titles like Funny Games and Amore, directed The Piano Teacher in 2001, and brought to the screen the story of Erika Kohut (Isabelle Huppert), a closed-off woman whose sexual release comes in the form of voyeurism and masochism until a chance encounter with a student at her prestigious music conservatory.

In addition to a couple of intense sexual scenes involving Huppert’s character, there is a scene near the halfway point where she watches a couple have sex in their car at a drive-in, at one point leaning against the car while they make love inside.

9 1/2 Weeks (1996)

Adrian Lyne’s 1986 erotic drama 9 1/2 Weeks focuses on the highly-sexual, borderline abusive, and short-lived relationship shared by Wall Street financier John Gray (Mickey Rourke) and SoHo art gallery worker Elizabeth McGraw (Kim Basinger). As their affair carries on, the two become involved in an increasingly intense series of sexual encounters that go beyond bedroom norms.

From the sex scene involving everything but the kitchen sink to a wet and hot encounter in a New York City alley following a physical altercation, 9 1/2 Weeks continually pushes the envelope, both in terms of sexuality and physical violence.

American Psycho (2000)

One of the most infamous book-to-film adaptations of the 21st Century, Mary Harron’s interpretation of the 1991 Bret Easton Ellis novel, American Psycho, follows investment banker Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale) as he descends into madness, committing one heinous crime after another, all while trying to keep up appearances in his vicious social circle.

Though mostly remembered for its shocking ending and vicious murder scene set to Huey Lewis and the News, American Psycho also features some truly iconic sex scenes, one of which (Patrick Bateman flexing during a threesome) has turned into a meme in the years since its release. Like the instances of murder throughout the movie, the sex scenes are visceral and shocking to say the least.

Behind The Candelabra (2013)

We started this list with a Michael Douglas movie, and we’re going to end with another featuring the beloved actor and Academy Award-winning producer. In 2013, Douglas portrayed the late Liberace in Steven Soderbergh’s HBO original movie, Behind the Candelabra, which detailed the pianist’s relationship with Scott Thorson (Matt Damon) throughout the later part of his life.

The movie, which really hones in on the excess that fueled Liberace’s life off-stage, as well as his attempts to preserve his public image, also has more than a few explicit sex scenes. One in particular (an oral sex scene) doesn’t feature any nudity, but the sound design and acting by Damon fills in all the blanks.

