Alexander Skarsgård’s Take On Shooting Sex Scenes For Wicker Sounds Rough
In a way, he's “wearing a basket."
When I think about the challenges that might come with filming sex scenes, the inherent awkwardness of acting out intimacy and wearing very little to no clothes come to mind. However, one of the primary hurdles Wicker dealt with had to do with…well…wicker. That became clear when the man behind the wicker, Alexander Skarsgård, spoke about what it was like shooting sex scenes for this project on the 2026 movie schedule.
As Olivia Colman described, her Wicker co-star, Skarsgård, was “wearing a basket” throughout the making of this film, and that made him less mobile. During an interview with EW, the beloved Wicker Husband actor explained how that restriction informed the intimate sequences they were filming:
No matter the circumstances, I’d imagine it’d be hard to get accustomed to performing while covered in wicker. The idea of shooting sex scenes becomes challenging too, because it sounds like the wicker totally changed how Skarsgård was able to move. So, as he and Colman worked through them, he was also figuring out how exactly he could move as the Wicker Husband.
However, it all worked out. The reviews about how horny Wicker is prove that. The chemistry between the two actors proves that too, as Colman noted that while she was embarrassed to be filming such intimate scenes, she also fully trusted Skarsgård, the directors, and the intimacy coordinator. And ultimately, the moments were “so much fun” to film.
Now, as when it comes to the wicker Skarsgård was working with (and yes, you do see all his wicker in this movie), it was designed by Wētā Workshop, and it took him about two hours in the makeup chair to get it on each day. According to him, it was constructed in a very specific way too:
I would imagine that, like the Wicker Husband, Skarsgård didn’t give anyone splinters with his costume. However, there’s no denying that there was a learning curve and some challenges when it came to moving around in all that wicker (and yes, that does include the movement required for his intimate scenes with the Fisherwoman).
Overall, Alexander Skarsgård did such a great job as the Wicker Husband, and it was very easy to fall head over heels for him. If you’d like to see him covered in wicker and falling for a Fisherwoman, you can catch Wicker in theaters now.
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Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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