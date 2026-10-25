Emily Osment Got Real About Wanting An Intimacy Coordinator While Working On Young Sheldon
I totally get why she felt that way.
Over the years, Emily Osment has shared some of the finer details of her time working on Young Sheldon, and now, she's dropping a particularly big one. Osment asked for an intimacy coordinator to be present when she and Montana Jordan's characters began their relationship on Young Sheldon. As Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 rolls out on the 2026 TV schedule, Osment recalled the "uncomfortable" moments she shared with her co-star.
While being interviewed for Young Sheldon: The (Juicier-Than-Meemaw’s-Brisket) Inside Story of the Hit Comedy (via Variety), Osment spoke about the relationship between her Mandy McAllister and Jordan's Georgie Cooper. The storyline began with Georgie lying about his age to date Mandy, a much older woman, but the awkwardness went beyond the plot. In real life, Osment was in her 30s at the time and was doing kissing scenes with a still-teenage Jordan. With that, she requested an intimacy coordinator for both of their sakes:
Georgie and Mandy's relationship became a central part of Young Sheldon's final seasons, so much so that CBS eventually confirmed a spinoff was in development. The series slowly introduced the McAllister family, and since then, viewers have seen the couple's relationship evolve as they've embraced the idea of starting a life together.
It could be argued that all of that may not have happened had the actors felt uncomfortable with the age-gap romance, which is why Emily Osment felt it was important to have an intimacy coordinator on set. Not just for her sake, but for her younger co-star, who she felt wouldn't necessarily say anything if he felt weird:
Osment's story is one of many coming out about Young Sheldon, as author Jessica Radloff's book has revealed a lot about in regard to behind-the-scenes details on the popular CBS sitcom. So much has been revealed, like the scene cut from the penultimate episode and an explanation for the series ended after just seven seasons.
As for why Emily Osment had to request an intimacy coordinator, Young Sheldon director Alex Reid admitted the series dropped the ball. Producers believed one wasn't necessary since the show didn't have sex scenes but never thought about the kissing scenes:
Hindsight is always 20/20 when it comes to situations like these, and thankfully, it seems both actors got over their awkwardness. They play a convincing happily married couple on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, to the point that I'm not sure if they'll ever split on the series despite knowing it happens.
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Season 3 is off to a solid start, with the couple feuding with Mary Cooper as she dates Georgie's biggest rival. There are also issues with Mandy's brother, Connor McAllister, who is working to pay back Georgie after he paid his fine for a drug charge. Fortunately, for Mandy and Georgie, they're dealing with everyone else's problems and haven't had much time to fight with each other! Here's hoping the couple continues to grow in interesting ways, while Osment and Jordan work together in a way that feels comfortable for them.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Episodes can also be streamed the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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