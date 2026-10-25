Emily Osment Got Real About Wanting An Intimacy Coordinator While Working On Young Sheldon

Over the years, Emily Osment has shared some of the finer details of her time working on Young Sheldon, and now, she's dropping a particularly big one. Osment asked for an intimacy coordinator to be present when she and Montana Jordan's characters began their relationship on Young Sheldon. As Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 rolls out on the 2026 TV schedule, Osment recalled the "uncomfortable" moments she shared with her co-star.

While being interviewed for Young Sheldon: The (Juicier-Than-Meemaw’s-Brisket) Inside Story of the Hit Comedy (via Variety), Osment spoke about the relationship between her Mandy McAllister and Jordan's Georgie Cooper. The storyline began with Georgie lying about his age to date Mandy, a much older woman, but the awkwardness went beyond the plot. In real life, Osment was in her 30s at the time and was doing kissing scenes with a still-teenage Jordan. With that, she requested an intimacy coordinator for both of their sakes:

That made me uncomfortable. He was a baby! A baby with a mullet. So I spoke to Tim Marx, and obviously they were not able to get one that late in the day, but for the next few episodes they had one there, since the relationship between them escalates. It made everything easier having one there. I think it’s something that’s really important.

Georgie and Mandy's relationship became a central part of Young Sheldon's final seasons, so much so that CBS eventually confirmed a spinoff was in development. The series slowly introduced the McAllister family, and since then, viewers have seen the couple's relationship evolve as they've embraced the idea of starting a life together.

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It could be argued that all of that may not have happened had the actors felt uncomfortable with the age-gap romance, which is why Emily Osment felt it was important to have an intimacy coordinator on set. Not just for her sake, but for her younger co-star, who she felt wouldn't necessarily say anything if he felt weird:

I don’t know if Montana even knew if he could ask for that. Like, let’s give him the option, too. Make him comfortable. And he’s such a sweet kid, I think he would just eat his discomfort. But I love those guys, and I’m really happy it got to the point where they were able to do that [for us].

Osment's story is one of many coming out about Young Sheldon, as author Jessica Radloff's book has revealed a lot about in regard to behind-the-scenes details on the popular CBS sitcom. So much has been revealed, like the scene cut from the penultimate episode and an explanation for the series ended after just seven seasons.

As for why Emily Osment had to request an intimacy coordinator, Young Sheldon director Alex Reid admitted the series dropped the ball. Producers believed one wasn't necessary since the show didn't have sex scenes but never thought about the kissing scenes:

I have a photo between takes of them sitting in that car when we shot that, and they’re looking off in other directions. I showed it to Emily and she said, ‘Yeah, that was so uncomfortable for both of us, because we didn’t know each other.’ It wasn’t even about the lack of an intimacy coordinator. It’s just you’re having to make out with somebody you just kind of met. Obviously they worked that out, and they have a great chemistry now, but that was kind of embarrassing.

Hindsight is always 20/20 when it comes to situations like these, and thankfully, it seems both actors got over their awkwardness. They play a convincing happily married couple on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, to the point that I'm not sure if they'll ever split on the series despite knowing it happens.

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Season 3 is off to a solid start, with the couple feuding with Mary Cooper as she dates Georgie's biggest rival. There are also issues with Mandy's brother, Connor McAllister, who is working to pay back Georgie after he paid his fine for a drug charge. Fortunately, for Mandy and Georgie, they're dealing with everyone else's problems and haven't had much time to fight with each other! Here's hoping the couple continues to grow in interesting ways, while Osment and Jordan work together in a way that feels comfortable for them.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Episodes can also be streamed the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.