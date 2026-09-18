One Fun Fact About Filming Outlander: Blood Of My Blood Sex Scenes That Help The Level Of 'Trust'
I asked how filming these intimate moments have evolved.
We talk a lot about the importance of intimacy coordinators and what it’s like for actors to film sex scenes together. Now, as Outlander: Blood of My Blood returns for its second season on the 2026 TV schedule, I spoke to the cast about what it’s like to film more intimate moments after working together for a long time. In response, Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy, who play Ellen and Brian, respectively, told me one fact about how they shoot the show that helps their level of “trust.”
When I interviewed the cast of Outlander: Blood of My Blood, I asked them how filming sex scenes has evolved between Seasons 1 and 2. Overall, it really hasn’t changed much. And it’s in that lack of change that they’ve been able to develop an “increased” level of trust, as Slater said:
This goes along with what the show’s other stars told us during Season 1 about filming intimate moments. Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine, who play Julia and Henry, have known each other for a decade. So, there was a lot of trust between them already, which helped them deal with the “controlled uncomfortableness” of the situation.
It’s not just the actors who know each other better, though; the directors and crew do too. And having the same team on Season 2 has really allowed for that “trust” the actors spoke about. To that point, Jamie Roy told me:
Much like its predecessor, this Outlander prequel does not shy away from showing these couples in their most intimate moments. So, I’m thrilled that the team that films this show is able to continue working together to really develop trust among one another so they can make this show to the best of their abilities and in the most comfortable way.
To hone in on that point, Azhur Saleem, who directed Episodes 8, 9 and 10 of Season 1, is credited as the director on Episodes 1, 3, 6, 7 and 8 of Season 2, per IMDb. So, the cast and crew have been able to develop a long-term relationship as they continue to film this show.
The cast of Outlander had high praise for how intimacy was handled on their show, and the same is true for the spinoff. Now that they’re in Season 2, there’s an even higher degree of trust as the actors are working with many of the same people they worked with on Season 1.
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With all that said, we’re in for a romantic and wild ride with Season 2 of Outlander: Blood of My Blood, and I’m so happy the cast and crew trust each other so much and are able to make this epic romance. Now, to see what they’ve been working on, you can stream the premiere of Blood of My Blood’s second season alongside Outlander and other great shows on Starz. After that, new episodes will drop weekly on Fridays.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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