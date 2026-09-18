One Fun Fact About Filming Outlander: Blood Of My Blood Sex Scenes That Help The Level Of 'Trust'

We talk a lot about the importance of intimacy coordinators and what it’s like for actors to film sex scenes together. Now, as Outlander: Blood of My Blood returns for its second season on the 2026 TV schedule , I spoke to the cast about what it’s like to film more intimate moments after working together for a long time. In response, Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy, who play Ellen and Brian, respectively, told me one fact about how they shoot the show that helps their level of “trust.”

When I interviewed the cast of Outlander: Blood of My Blood, I asked them how filming sex scenes has evolved between Seasons 1 and 2. Overall, it really hasn’t changed much. And it’s in that lack of change that they’ve been able to develop an “increased” level of trust, as Slater said:

I don't know if they've really changed much at all, other than the fact that we know each other a lot better now. So I think the level of trust has only increased. Although it felt like there was always a very high level of trust between us.

This goes along with what the show’s other stars told us during Season 1 about filming intimate moments. Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine, who play Julia and Henry, have known each other for a decade. So, there was a lot of trust between them already, which helped them deal with the “controlled uncomfortableness” of the situation .

It’s not just the actors who know each other better, though; the directors and crew do too. And having the same team on Season 2 has really allowed for that “trust” the actors spoke about. To that point, Jamie Roy told me:

Yeah, but there's a higher degree of familiarity. You know, it's not just the trust that Harriet and I have together. But you know, it's the same crew. We had the same directors as in the first season. So having a team who are really supportive, and you know well definitely helped these scenes.

Much like its predecessor, this Outlander prequel does not shy away from showing these couples in their most intimate moments. So, I’m thrilled that the team that films this show is able to continue working together to really develop trust among one another so they can make this show to the best of their abilities and in the most comfortable way.

To hone in on that point, Azhur Saleem, who directed Episodes 8, 9 and 10 of Season 1, is credited as the director on Episodes 1, 3, 6, 7 and 8 of Season 2, per IMDb. So, the cast and crew have been able to develop a long-term relationship as they continue to film this show.

The cast of Outlander had high praise for how intimacy was handled on their show, and the same is true for the spinoff. Now that they’re in Season 2, there’s an even higher degree of trust as the actors are working with many of the same people they worked with on Season 1.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors