10 Sexually Explicit Movies Streaming On Paramount+

There are a lot of great wholesome and entertaining options available with a Paramount+ subscription these days, but a membership for one of the best streaming services also gives you access to some of the most sultry, titillating, and risque movies around. If you’re trying to get in the mood, live vicariously through some of the biggest Hollywood stars, or simply looking for a great psychological thriller with some hot-and-heavy moments, we have quite a surprise for you.
Below are 10 of the most sexually explicit movies streaming on Paramount+ and how to watch them with one simple click. And for those of you hoping we included any of those “Showtime After Dark” movies and specials, you’re going to have to find those on your own. However, it’s not as difficult as you’d think…
Basic Instinct (1992)
The Director: Paul Verhoeven
The Cast: Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone, Jeanne Tripplehorn
What It’s About: After a crime novelist becomes the prime suspect in the brutal murder of a musician, she is investigated by an embattled detective who wants to be with her as much as he wants to solve the case, maybe more.
What To Expect: With a movie romance that ended up in a dark place, decade-defining scenes, and a level of sensuality that goes unmatched, Basic Instinct was, is, and always will be in a league of its own. It’s sexy, it’s smart, and it’s fun as hell to watch again and again.
Fatal Attraction (1987)
The Director: Adrian Lyne
The Cast: Michael Douglas, Glenn Close, Anne Archer
What It’s About: A successful New York City attorney has everything you’d want in life: a beautiful wife, a loving daughter, a picturesque home. But after having an affair with a book editor, he finds himself in a life-or-death situation with no easy way out.
What To Expect: Intense sex scenes, a rising tension that reaches a boiling point in one of the most unforgettable movie scenes of the ‘80s, and a painful portrayal of a woman scorned, Fatal Attraction is as enticing as it is terrifying.
Vanilla Sky (2001)
The Director: Cameron Crowe
The Cast: Tom Cruise, Penelope Cruz, Cameron Diaz
What It’s About: Locked away in prison, a physically and mentally broken man recounts the events of his life that brought him to that point. However, the lines between truth and fiction become increasingly blurred as his story unfolds.
What To Expect: A remake of Alejandro Amenabar’s Open Your Eyes (an explicit movie streaming on Max), Vanilla Sky has everything you’d want in an ambitious psychological thriller: romance, mystery, suspense, and the feeling of not being able to tell reality from fantasy.
Bound (1996)
The Director: Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski
The Cast: Gina Gershon, Jennifer Tily, Joe Pantoliano
What It’s About: Following a chance encounter in an apartment building elevator, two women fall in love with one another and orchestrate a plan that will tie up all their loose ends and allow them to start a life together.
What To Expect: Bound is equal parts crime drama and erotic thriller, with its intricate story of love and violence. With passionate love scenes, brutal deaths, and some top-notch performances from all involved parties, there’s a lot to take in.
The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013)
The Director: Martin Scorsese
The Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Jonah Hill
What It’s About: One of America’s most successful and notorious stockbrokers rises from a modest day-trader to one of the FBI’s most sought-after white-color criminals of all time.
What To Expect: The good, the bad, and the ugly of yuppie culture is dissected in great detail in The Wolf of Wall Street, one of Martin Scorsese’s best movies to date (as well as one of his most over-the-top). Excess is the name of the game in this one, in every way imaginable.
Indecent Proposal (1993)
The Director: Adrian Lyne
The Cast: Robert Redford, Demi Moore, Woody Harrelson
What It’s About: A young and loving couple at risk of losing it all go to Las Vegas in hopes of winning big. However, when they meet a mysterious billionaire who offers them $1 million for a one-night fling, they’re put to the ultimate test.
What To Expect: Indecent Proposal, as the name suggests, is a tense erotic thriller where people find themselves in dire situations with no easy way out.
Private Parts (1997)
The Director: Betty Thomas
The Cast: Howard Stern, Paul Giamatti, Mary McCormack
What It’s About: The life, times, and legacy of Howard Stern are explored in great and absurd detail in this over-the-top and utterly insane tongue-in-cheek biopic.
What To Expect: If you’re familiar with the shock jock’s humor, vocabulary, and affinity for making people uncomfortable, then you already know what’s going to happen in Private Parts.
Call Me By Your Name (2017)
The Director: Luca Guadagnino
The Cast: Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg
What It’s About: The son of an archaeology professor and the teacher’s graduate assistant embark upon an epic romantic journey over a summer in northern Italy.
What To Expect: Featuring one of the best Timothée Chalamet performances, Call Me By Your Name is a beautiful portrait of young love, self-discovery, and lessons learned from heartbreak.
Babylon (2022)
The Director: Damien Chazelle
The Cast: Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva
What It’s About: During Hollywood’s transition from silent films to “talkies,” actors, directors, and others associated with the industry attempt to adjust to the changing times and make names for themselves.
What To Expect: Considering Damien Chazelle’s Babylon is set in the roaring ‘20s, this three-hour movie is filled with excess, depravity, and some of the steamiest moments on Paramount+. It’s a lot!
The Return (2024)
The Director: Uberto Pasolini
The Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Juliette Binoche, Charlie Plummer
What It’s About: Ten years after the end of the Trojan War, and 20 years after first leaving home, Odysseus returns to reclaim his throne and reunite with his wife.
What To Expect: Though all of the mythological elements of Homer’s The Odyssey are missing from Uberto Pasolin’s The Return, this movie has enough violence, nudity, and drama to hold just about everyone over.
Well, these erotic thrillers, mind-bending dramas, historical epics, and other sexually explicit movies available on Paramount+ should certainly do the trick.
