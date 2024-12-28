The Most Memorable Samuel L. Jackson Moments In 32 Different Movies

Since the 1980s Samuel L. Jackson has been providing some of the most memorable moments on screen. With hundreds of credits to his name, he is one of the most recognizable actors of all time. This list is dedicated to some of his best moments in some of his most famous movies. For the sake of the children, we've left off some of his more memorable moments using the colorful language he is good at. But no matter, these moments are all fantastic as well!

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Jurassic Park

As the computer tech in Jurassic Park, way too much falls on Samuel L. Jackson's shoulders to save the park and possibly the world. Still, the chain-smoking character does all he can. That includes rebooting the whole system, which means everyone needs to "hold on your butts."

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Django Unchained

Jackson's character in Django Unchained is, well, unhinged. The scene where he has Django strung up and explains what kind of slave he intends to make of Django is one of the most insane scenes in a movie full of craziness. It's scary... and fantastic.

(Image credit: Disney)

Avengers: Infinity War

Throughout the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jackson's character Nick Fury has provided many amazing moments. One of the best is at the end of Avengers: Infinity War after Thanos snaps his fingers. Just as Fury is turning to dust along with half of the universe, he starts to utter the words that have made Samuel L. Jackson famous that involve a mother... only he disappears before he can get the words out.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Coming To America

Well, there isn't much you can quote from his short scene as a potential stick-up man in Coming To America and still keep this list rated PG, so we'll just have to hope that you know exactly what we're talking about here. If you know, you know. And if you don't, we might be forced to thrash you.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

A Time to Kill

In a career filled with intense scenes, the one when Jackson's character is on the witness stand during his murder trial in A Time To Kill may be the most intense. When he can't help but burst out why he felt he had to murder the men accused of assaulting his daughter and where he hopes they are burning is just an incredible bit of acting.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Die Hard With A Vengeance

There are a lot of cool scenes in Die Hard With A Vengeance but one that shows exactly what kind of person Jackson's character is when he must answer a phone from the puppet master while facing down a cop who doesn't know what is going on. He HAS TO ANSWER THAT PHONE.

(Image credit: Disney)

Thor

The post-credit scene in the first Thor movie is great. It's classic Nick Fury, one step ahead of every. Well, everyone but Loki. Still, his cool, calm, and collected demeanor is on full display here.

(Image credit: LucasFilm)

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Throughout the prequel Star Wars movies, Mace Windu could have been a lot cooler. It's just one of the many things to criticize about those films. One thing you can criticize is how cool his death is and how close he came to changing the entire future when he takes on Palpatine in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Had he not been betrayed by Anikin at the moment, there might not have been a need for the rebels, as the Empire would have been dead on arrival. So close, yet so far.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Shaft

Shaft isn't Samuel L. Jackson's best movie, but there are still only a handful of actors who could have ever pulled the role of the private...detective... that won't cop out when there is danger about. He's awesome in the role and while there are plenty of pretty great action scenes, it's the moments like the one in the coffee shop when he confronts the gang members and shows zero intimidation. It sums up all that is John Shaft.

(Image credit: Miramax)

Pulp Fiction

There really isn't a question here - not only is the Ezekiel 25:17 speech his coolest moment in Pulp Fiction, but it's one of the coolest moments in any movie, ever. He's got some other amazing moments in the movie, like his negotiation with the two robbers in the diner at the end, but come on, nothing touches that opening scene in the movie.

(Image credit: Marvel/YouTube)

Captain America: Winter Soldier

Nick Fury is mostly the guy behind the guys in the MCU. He's the guy motivating and planning for the superheroes and rarely a superhero himself. That isn't the case in Captain America: Winter Soldier when he is attacked in his truck and audiences get to see why he is who he is and why he is trusted to run the whole shebang.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Kingsman: The Secret Service

In Kingsman: The Secret Service, Samuel L. Jackson plays a most unconventional villain. The weirdest moment of the movie has to be when he orders all the McDonalds to eat. It's weird, and yet somehow works in a hilarious way, only adding to his unconventional take on the role. Odd? yes? Memorable? Without question.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Snakes On A Plane

It's clear what scene we're talking about here. It's that scene where he's just had enough. He's sick of all the uh...annoying snakes on the... uh, plane. Snakes on a Plane shouldn't have been the hit that it was and that line, and his delivery of that line, is 100% made it a hit. Truly memorable.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Great White Hype

Some people don't appreciate The Great White Hype. Many haven't even heard of it, but it's one of the more underrated comedies of the '90s and in it Jackson plays a boxing promoter loosely based on Don King. His negotiation with the #1 contender for a title shot is one of the funniest scenes in the movie, with Jamie Foxx matching Jackson line for line, but Jackson's character coming out on top, of course.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Menace II Society

The poker game in Menace II Society is scary. Though Samuel L. Jackson only has a supporting role as the gangster father of Caine, everything a viewer needs to know about him is shown in that one scene when he gets angry at another player for owing him money and shoots him dead right there at the table. In front of his young son.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Do The Right Thing

Samuel L. Jackson is the epitome of cool in Do The Right Thing as the DJ of the local station. The opening monologue sets up the movie beautifully and it's a voice you can listen to all day, just like the characters in the movie do.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Nick Fury is not only known for being tough as nails, he also provides a lot of comic relief in the MCU. Take, for example, his exchange with Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Fury can't believe he's ended up in Parker's bedroom arguing with a teenager. We feel you, Nick.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Banker

The best scene in The Banker isn't the golf course scene, but getting to see Samuel L. Jackson in 1960s golfing attire makes it the most memorable. It's just so great you want to spend the whole movie there, watching him in that getup.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Argylle

2024's Argylle was met with mostly mixed reviews and while some loved it, others found it just too meta and annoying. Like his role in another Matthew Vaughn film, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Jackson is really only seen a few times on screen and each time is memorable, like when has his eyes scratched out in what has to be a nod to the MCU, right?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Iron Man

At the time, no one could have known just how big the MCU would become, but Nick Fury seemed to know all along when, in the post-credit scene in Iron Man, Fury shows up at Tony Starks home and proposes the "Avenger Initiative." It's among the most memorable scenes in the whole franchise and we didn't even know it at the time.

(Image credit: TWC)

The Hateful Eight

Director Quentin Tarantino clearly loves writing characters for Samuel L. Jackson as every time he's in one of Tarantino's movies, it leaves a lingering impression. Like the scene in The Hateful Eight when Jackson's character tells Bruce Dern's character that he knew the day Dern's character's son died, it was the day he met him. It's a line you'll never forget.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

xXx

xXx is a way better movie than a lot of critics give it credit for. Sure it's completely ridiculous and "over-the-top" doesn't even begin to describe how off-the-wall it is. But it's got some amazing action sequences, like the one in the diner when Jackson's character recruits the titular "XXX" played by Vin Diesel.

(Image credit: Marvel)

The Avengers

Nick Fury has a lot of inspiring moments in the MCU and at the top of the list of his best is the speech he gives to the assembled Avengers after Phil Coulson is killed. There is no doubt you want to run through a wall for both Nick and Phil after that speech in The Avengers.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Patriot Games

Sometimes people forget that Samuel L. Jackson is even in Patriot Games, despite being in a scene that everyone remembers. After Jack Ryan returns to teaching after thwarting the attack on the Royals in London, he is presented the "Order of the Purple Target" by his fellow teachers at the Naval Academy, namely one played by Jackson.

(Image credit: Miramax)

Jackie Brown

Samuel L. Jackson's character in Jackie Brown has a wild look and an even crazier disposition. That attitude comes through most clearly in the scene Jackson shares with Chris Tucker where he convinces Tucker's character to get into the trunk of his car so he can murder him. Talk about unforgettable...

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Captain Marvel

At the end of Captain Marvel, after we all learn how Nick Fury lost his eye, we learn something else - how he named The Avengers Initiative. It turns out, it comes from Carol Danvers' call sign etched on the side of her plane that he has a photo of. It's a pinnacle moment in the series, and we learn about how important Captain Marvel was from the very beginning.

(Image credit: The Samuel Goldwyn Company)

Hard Eight

Samuel L. Jackson really makes the most out of a somewhat small, but very pivotal role in Paul Thomas Anderson's debut film Hard Eight. Though his character meets an unceremonious end, it's not until after he has an amazing scene with Sydney (Philip Baker Hall) after confronting him about some old business.

(Image credit: Paramount Vantage)

Black Snake Moan

Jackson's role in Black Snake Moan is... hard to take. The whole movie is pretty hard to watch and even if you understand his character's motivations, his actions don't really justify the means to the end. Still, that scene in the beginning when his character is rocking out on stage is at once very cool, but also a little bit scary as Jackson really shows the audience both sides of the character.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Sphere

Sphere really could have been a great movie. The film was adapted from the Michael Crichton novel of the same name, but it all felt a bit rushed like it was produced and filmed too quickly to cash in on the hype of Jurassic Park. Still, it has some cool scenes like when Jackson's character confronts the realization that they all may die down in the deep.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Long Kiss Goodnight

Long Kiss Goodnight is a decent action flick with some great comedic moments between the two co-stars, Geena Davis and Samuel L. Jackson. Jackson plays a detective hired by Davis' character to find out about her past, which she doesn't remember prior to being found washed ashore eight years early. It turns out that Davis' character is a former CIA assassin and like Jason Bourne has retained her training, if not her memory. In one scene she scolds Jackson to "take lessons" on fighting someone and he responds that he "took lessons!"

(Image credit: Paramount Picutures)

Rules of Engagement

There is something about Samuel L. Jackson on the stand in a court of law that really brings the best out of the actor. Just like in A Time To Kill, he's at his best in Rules of Engagement when he is being interrogated and it's a completely unforgettable scene, admitting he did what he was accused of doing but having good reason for it.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

True Romance

Even if a movie is only written by Quentin Tarantino but not directed by him, like True Romance, it's like the words were only supposed to be delivered by Samuel L. Jackson. Jackson really only has one line in the movie and each word is dirtier than the last as he explains what he likes to do with the women he hooks up with. It's one of the most iconic moments in the movie, even if it's only a minute or so long.