Hallmark's Lacey Chabert And Brennan Elliott Had A Touching Exchange After He Admitted She Helped His Family Get Through His Wife's Death

There’s no question that fans of Hallmark are always keeping their eye on the list of upcoming Hallmark movies for Lacey Chabert’s next project. But it’s hard to mention the queen of Hallmark without also thinking about her king. Brennan Elliott has starred with Chabert in a whopping 10 movies, but it turns out their partnership goes well beyond being co-stars. Elliott opened up about how much the Mean Girls alum helped him and his family when his wife died.

His & Hers, the latest collaboration between the two loyal Hallmark actors, was voted as fans’ favorite movie of 2024. Brennan Elliott took to Instagram with a lengthy post to show gratitude not just to the viewers, but to his co-star. He said he considers himself “so blessed” to have worked with Lacey Chabert on 10 movies, but their personal connection means even more. He wrote, in part:

This last year especially has been the hardest for the kids and I and I have a number of friends who have been there for me and help love myself and the kids through grief. But this soul sent from heaven [Lacey Chabert] is at the top of the list! I love you my friend and appreciate our friendship and to say I can’t wait to do a hundred more movies with you is the truth! But more important than that is I can’t wait to continue our friendship forever.

Brennan Elliott called Lacey Chabert “one of his best friends in the whole world,” and it’s obvious that she really made an impact on him and his children. It seems that love is reciprocated, too, as his frequent co-star responded to his kind words in the comments, writing:

We love you and your family so much, Brennan. We are always here for you and treasure your friendship! I too hope we have the chance to do many more movies together! ❤️

I’m sure that is music to Hallmark fans’ ears, and knowing how much these two mean to each other in real life only makes me love their movies more. You can see Brennan Elliott's full post below:

A post shared by Professional experiencer (@brennanelliott2) A photo posted by on

Brennan Elliott’s wife Camilla Row passed away in March after a long battle with cancer. She was first diagnosed in 2018, but Elliott first spoke publicly about it in 2022, when her cancer came back and she received a Stage 4 diagnosis.

Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliot’s movies (Image credit: Hallmark) All of My Heart (2015)

A Christmas Melody (2015)

All of My Heart: Inn Love (2017)

All of My Heart: The Wedding (2018)

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For (2019)

Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder (2019)

Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver (2020)

Crossword Mysteries: Terminal Descent (2021)

Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead (2021)

His & Hers (2024)

We’re all looking forward to another movie starring Brennan Elliott and Lacey Chabert, but for now I really just hope Elliott is taking the time he and his kids need after their devastating loss.

As for Lacey Chabert, we won’t have to wait too long before we see her on the 2025 TV schedule again. She’s returning this fall to celebrate … Halloween? A third movie in the actress’ Haul Out the Holly series is coming soon, titled (appropriately) Haul Out the Halloween, which will see the residents of Evergreen Lane getting into the spooky season spirit. Stay tuned for a premiere date.