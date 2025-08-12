Hallmark's Lacey Chabert And Brennan Elliott Had A Touching Exchange After He Admitted She Helped His Family Get Through His Wife's Death
Such a special friendship.
There’s no question that fans of Hallmark are always keeping their eye on the list of upcoming Hallmark movies for Lacey Chabert’s next project. But it’s hard to mention the queen of Hallmark without also thinking about her king. Brennan Elliott has starred with Chabert in a whopping 10 movies, but it turns out their partnership goes well beyond being co-stars. Elliott opened up about how much the Mean Girls alum helped him and his family when his wife died.
His & Hers, the latest collaboration between the two loyal Hallmark actors, was voted as fans’ favorite movie of 2024. Brennan Elliott took to Instagram with a lengthy post to show gratitude not just to the viewers, but to his co-star. He said he considers himself “so blessed” to have worked with Lacey Chabert on 10 movies, but their personal connection means even more. He wrote, in part:
Brennan Elliott called Lacey Chabert “one of his best friends in the whole world,” and it’s obvious that she really made an impact on him and his children. It seems that love is reciprocated, too, as his frequent co-star responded to his kind words in the comments, writing:
I’m sure that is music to Hallmark fans’ ears, and knowing how much these two mean to each other in real life only makes me love their movies more. You can see Brennan Elliott's full post below:
A post shared by Professional experiencer (@brennanelliott2)
A photo posted by on
Brennan Elliott’s wife Camilla Row passed away in March after a long battle with cancer. She was first diagnosed in 2018, but Elliott first spoke publicly about it in 2022, when her cancer came back and she received a Stage 4 diagnosis.
- All of My Heart (2015)
- A Christmas Melody (2015)
- All of My Heart: Inn Love (2017)
- All of My Heart: The Wedding (2018)
- Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For (2019)
- Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder (2019)
- Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver (2020)
- Crossword Mysteries: Terminal Descent (2021)
- Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead (2021)
- His & Hers (2024)
We’re all looking forward to another movie starring Brennan Elliott and Lacey Chabert, but for now I really just hope Elliott is taking the time he and his kids need after their devastating loss.
As for Lacey Chabert, we won’t have to wait too long before we see her on the 2025 TV schedule again. She’s returning this fall to celebrate … Halloween? A third movie in the actress’ Haul Out the Holly series is coming soon, titled (appropriately) Haul Out the Halloween, which will see the residents of Evergreen Lane getting into the spooky season spirit. Stay tuned for a premiere date.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.