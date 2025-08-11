Jason Sudeikis Kept Saying He ‘Was Done With Ted Lasso.’ Why He (Reportedly) Decided To Return For Season 4
An "insider" sheds some light on Jason Sudeikis' decision to bring back Ted Lasso.
To call Ted Lasso a massive hit might be underselling it a bit. The show was incredibly popular during its three-season run, arguably the single best reason to ever get an Apple TV+ subscription. Needless to say, a lot of people are excited that the show is coming back for Season 4.
We were routinely told by Jason Sudeikis and others during the show’s initial run, that it was originally conceived as a three-season show and that Ted Lasso would end at that point. An unnamed “insider” who recently spoke to the Star insists that it was always the case, at least at the time. The source claims…
The three seasons of Ted Lasso told a complete arc that certainly wrapped things up nicely for fans. There wasn’t a need for another season, which is not to say there weren’t people hoping it would happen.
It seems the fan reaction to Ted Lasso had a lot to do with Sudeikis’ decision to return, as the source says people were constantly asking him about the character. Eventually, he came around to the idea of continuing the story of Ted Lasso. While the source claims the star is getting paid a ton to return, he insists that’s not the reason he’s coming back. The source claims…
It seems that Ted is as important to Jason Sudeikis as he is to everybody else. That message of optimism that meant so much to the people watching the show is also important to the actor, so he wants to keep it going.
The process of making Ted Lasso Season 4 has been a long one, as all the stars had to be re-signed because no fourth season had been planned. It looks like almost everybody in the Ted Lasso cast will be back for the new season. Expectations will certainly be high, though it seems that if Jason Sudeikis may be trying to “prove himself” as a writer, he will be holding himself to a high standard as well. Ted Lasso Season 4 is currently in production.
