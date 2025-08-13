Freakier Friday Hit A Giant Box Office Milestone In Under 48 Hours, And I Am So Here For It

When it comes to comedies on the 2025 movie release calendar , Freakier Friday just made a solid name for itself over this past weekend when the Disney movie debuted in movie theaters. While more and more movies these days aren’t able to make a profit in the competitive and complex landscape that is the Hollywood industry, the Freaky Friday sequel has already passed that milestone.

Freakier Friday’s current worldwide box office haul is reportedly $46.5 million, per Box Office Mojo , and it allegedly was made with a production budget of $45 million. So, the movie has already made back the money spent on it, though I bet that’s before its marketing budget. It’s an impressive score for Freakier Friday and signals it’s looking like a commercial win for the House of Mouse after being the No. 1 comedy in America over the weekend ! Jamie Lee Curtis also shared the news:

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) A photo posted by on

Curtis declared “WOMEN GET THINGS DONE!” in the Instagram post sharing the good news for Freakier Friday. The movie hit theaters this past weekend to $29 million in domestic box office dollars behind horror movie Weapons claiming the No. 1 spot . That’s over $10 million more than any other comedies this year like The Naked Gun, which opened at $16.8 million on the domestic front, and One of the Them Days, which started off its run with $11.8 million.

That makes Freakier Friday the best live-action comedy opening of 2025 following a positive critical response, including CinemaBlend's Freakier Friday review and fans reactions, like our own Riley Utley applauding the movie over its amazing callbacks . The movie reunites Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan to play mother/daughter Tess and Anna Coleman two decades after they first swapped bodies. This time, they switch with two teenagers, who are determined to break up Anna’s wedding and, in the process, link back with Chad Michael Murray’s Jake .

Freakier Friday was born out of Jamie Lee Curtis asking Disney if they could make the sequel after she met tons of fans who wanted to see a follow-up while touring the world for the Halloween movies. It’s helmed by Nisha Ganatra from a script by Jordan Weiss, and is produced by Curtis alongside Kristen Burr and Andrew Gunn.

Of course, what’s perhaps more impressive to a movie’s success is making a profit past its budget. This coming weekend, the only big release is Nobody 2, which is an action comedy, but also rated R, as opposed to Freakier Friday leaning toward a more family friendly demographic and toward women. So it’s very much possible the Disney comedy could continue have another solid week at the box office and become even a bigger success. We’ll keep you updated as the coming weekend plays out.