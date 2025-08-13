Colin Hanks Promises The John Candy Documentary Will Hit You In The Feels: 'We Knew There Were Certain Components To John's Story That Were Tragic And Sad.'

The late John Candy remains one of the beloved comedians to ever take to a stage or grace the silver screen. So it’s no surprise that a documentary has been produced about his life and career. That doc is directed and co-produced by Colin Hanks, who’s been candid about the time and effort he and his team have been putting into the film. From the moment I heard about the project, I had a feeling it would probably be a tear-jerker. However, Hanks’ recent comments suggest the film is really going to tug on the heartstrings.

John Candy: I Like Me has seemingly been something of a passion project for Colin Hanks, and it’s not hard to understand why. As a child, Hanks became acquainted with Candy via his father, Tom Hanks, and stepmother Rita Wilson, who co-starred with Candy in Splash and Volunteers, respectively. Colin has spoken about knowing Candy while growing up and spending time with him. During a recent interview, Colin said that while those interactions played out so long ago, he certainly hasn’t forgotten what he took from them:

While I was a rather young kid, I still have very vivid memories of my times with John. Which I think is a testament to his ability to connect with everyone, regardless of how old they were. I wanted to show people that John really was everything they hoped John Candy to be like.

Since the Spaceballs icon’s passing in 1994, various stories have been told about him, and they paint a picture of a man who was as kind as he was funny. Uncle Buck’s Laurie Metcalf gushed about her late co-star, making him sound like a real sweetheart. It’s also been said that the Canadian comedian would perform bits with fans when approached on the street. Of course, like many people, Candy was very multifaceted and, based on what Colin Hanks told Collider, the documentary will be as well:

Well, we knew there were certain components to John’s story that were tragic and sad. We also knew that ultimately the film needed to be a celebration of the man. I hope people walk away from the film feeling as if they just watched one of John Candy‘s movies for the first time. Having felt a little sadness, a little joy, a whole lot of hope, and some laughs.

John Candy had his share of struggles over the course of his life. Not only did he contend with health issues related to his weight but also dealt with anxiety. The thought of having to see such topics tackled in a documentary does indeed seem sad. However, the inclusion of such material is a reflection of Colin Hanks and his collaborators’ commitment to telling Candy’s story in an honest way. It’s quite admirable, and I’m hopeful that the film will be all the better for that raw approach.

On the subject of collaborators, Ryan Reynolds is also a producer on the documentary. A Canadian like the film’s subject, Reynolds wanted to make the doc as he viewed it as an opportunity to “talk to storytellers about a beautiful man, who was a beautiful storyteller.” The Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ kids have also been collaborating with Reynolds and co. to make the film happen.

I’m not totally sure I’m ready to see what Colin Hanks, Ryan Reynolds and their team have in store for John Candy: I Like Me. While some parts may be painful, those parts combined with the more lighthearted content should combine to make a quality doc. The Candy-centered movie is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 4, and it’ll be available to stream later this fall with a Prime Video subscription.