Is Samuel L. Jackson Planning To Retire From Acting? His Wife Reveals The ‘Pact’ They Have

If you thought Samuel L. Jackson might be slowing down his career now that he’s had over 200 credits in movies and TV shows, and he’s 76, you’d be wrong. Jackson, who has been in about a third of all the Marvel movies , not only has countless memorable moments in film history , he is the No. 1 highest-grossing actor to date. According to his wife, they have a special “pact” about when he’ll hang up his legendary career, and it doesn't sound like it's soon

LaTanya Richardson Jackson is the wife of Samuel L. Jackson and a fellow actor, celebrated 50 years with the Pulp Fiction actor two summers ago . Both of them remain booked and busy, with LaTanya recently earning her second Tony nomination for Best Actress In A Play. When talking about their careers in New York City on Thursday, here’s what she said about the subject of retirement:

My husband and I — Sam and I — both have said we're going to do it till the wheels fall off. We both have ... this pact between us that if we see ourselves doing more [than] we [should] be doing, we'll pull each other in and say, ‘It's time. Come in the house,’ and do it that way.’ We are just going to do this as long as life allows.

While speaking to People , LaTanya revealed that both herself and SLJ are committed to living life to the fullest even in their seventh decade in the world, and that includes through continued work in their shared professions. It sounds like the couple have each other’s backs regarding supporting their continued careers, but will communicate with one another once it's time to start another chapter outside work.

Considering all the success this pair has seen, we imagine they certainly could retire tomorrow, but choose to stick around because they love the business so much. They also share just one child together, 43-year-old Zoe Jackson. LaTanya recently starring in the 2025 Pulitzer Prize winning play, Purpose. Check out the Jackson family below:

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson are not only partners in life, they have also worked together on several projects over the years. Both having roles in 2006’s Freedomland and produced numerous projects, like Apple TV+’s The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey. LaTanya also directed her husband in the Broadway production of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson before it became a Netflix movie a couple of years later.

Jackson has at least seven projects in the works, and that doesn’t even count what could be next for him in the MCU after his long history as Nick Fury . The next two Sam L. Jackson movies on the way are Afterburn and The Beast. The first is a science fiction comedy starring Dave Bautista, and the other will reportedly star Jackson as a fictional U.S. president as he becomes trapped in a limo during a coup attempt. While neither of them have release dates yet, we expect at least one will join the 2025 movie schedule in the near future.

How amazing are the Jacksons! Honestly these two show that if you do something you love, who needs to rush into retirement!