A Movie Crossword Puzzle Just For '90s Disney Animated Movie Fans
You ain't never had a quiz like this!
Ah, the '90s. It truly was a great decade for so many things, including music, TV shows, and some of the best movies. It was an especially great decade for Disney, as it served as the time period for almost all of what's now known as the Disney Renaissance (The Little Mermaid kicked that off in 1989). This week's movie quiz should be an easy one for anyone who has core memories consisting of the characters, thrilling and emotional stories, and memorable songs featured in the animated films released by Disney during the 1990s. So let's get to it!
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Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
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