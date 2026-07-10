This Movie Crossword Puzzle Quiz Is All About Classic Books That Inspired Big Films
Iconic books made into big movies!
With The Odyssey's highly anticipated theatrical release right around the corner, the time seems right to look back on some of the book-to-screen adaptations that have been released over the years. That brings us to this week's movie quiz, which is all about classic books that were made into movies. Don't worry, this one only requires a general knowledge of the films and the books on which they're based. So if you still haven't gotten around to reading all of the titles in this quiz, you may still be able to ace it!
For the quiz below, we'll reference a movie, and you guess the book on which it's based. How many clues can you solve?
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Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
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