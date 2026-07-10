This Movie Crossword Puzzle Quiz Is All About Classic Books That Inspired Big Films

With The Odyssey's highly anticipated theatrical release right around the corner, the time seems right to look back on some of the book-to-screen adaptations that have been released over the years. That brings us to this week's movie quiz, which is all about classic books that were made into movies. Don't worry, this one only requires a general knowledge of the films and the books on which they're based. So if you still haven't gotten around to reading all of the titles in this quiz, you may still be able to ace it!

For the quiz below, we'll reference a movie, and you guess the book on which it's based. How many clues can you solve?